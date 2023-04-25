Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Composer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEA

The concert is on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00pm.

Apr. 25, 2023 Â 
Composer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEA

Award-winning composer and violist Jessica Meyer will be the featured soloist in the world premiere of her own new work GAEA: Concerto for Amplified Viola and Chamber Orchestra. She'll perform alongside the Orchestra of the League of Composers - which commissioned the work - on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00pm at Columbia University's Miller Theatre in New York. Louis Karchin, Music Director of the Orchestra of the League of Composers, will conduct.

Praised for her "fierce-edged playing" (The New Yorker) and "other-worldly" compositions (The Strad), Meyer describes how this work was conceived around the Gaea of Greek mythology, the primordial goddess of the Earth. "When I started writing for myself and loop pedal after years of performing acoustic contemporary music, I discovered an entire vocabulary of fragile colors and expressive sounds simply because I was amplified," she says. "This concerto for amplified viola marries the wealth of colors and gestures spectral composers have developed throughout the 20th century, while also incorporating the virtuosity of baroque string playing, to tell the story of Gaea."

According to Hesiod's version of Greek Mythology, Gaea was the goddess of the Earth and one of the primordial deities born at the dawn of creation (Chaos). All the heavenly gods were descended from her through her union with Uranus, but he was so jealous of his offspring (the Titans, the Cyclops, and the Hecatoncheires) that he kept shoving them back into Gaea's womb. In great pain, she asks her children for help, and Cronus comes to her aid to maim his father. Uranus' blood falls into the sea, and the goddess Aphrodite is born from the foam over the water where it fell. She rises from the waves on her shell and sails to the shore of the island of Cythera, introduced to the world with great fanfare.




Isaiah J. Thompson Wins The 2023 American Pianists Awards Photo
Isaiah J. Thompson Wins The 2023 American Pianists Awards
American Pianists Association has announced Isaiah J. Thompson as the winner of the 2023 American Pianists Awards. The announcement was made after the final round of performances on Saturday, April 22 at Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis.
Keitaro Harada Revealed as The Solti Foundations 2023 Solti Fellow Photo
Keitaro Harada Revealed as The Solti Foundation's 2023 Solti Fellow
The Solti Foundation U.S. Board Chair Penny Van HornÂ andÂ Elizabeth Buccheri,Â Artistic and Awards Committee Chair, today announced the 2023 recipient ofÂ The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. The 23-year-old organization's major grant is awarded annually to a single promising American conductor 38 years of age or younger.
London Chamber Orchestra To Perform With Musicus Society in May Photo
London Chamber Orchestra To Perform With Musicus Society in May
The renowned London Chamber Orchestra will perform on stage in Hong Kong with Musicus Society's Trey Lee and young musicians of Musicus Soloists Hong Kong.
Aizuri Quartet Releases Second Album EARTHDRAWN SKIES Photo
Aizuri Quartet Releases Second Album EARTHDRAWN SKIES
The Aizuri QuartetÂ has released a new album, Earthdrawn Skies, on June 30, 2023 on Azica Records.

More Hot Stories For You


Composer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEAComposer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEA
April 25, 2023

Award-winning composer and violist Jessica Meyer will be the featured soloist in the world premiere of her own new work GAEA: Concerto for Amplified Viola and Chamber Orchestra. She'll perform alongside the Orchestra of the League of Composers â€“ which commissioned the work â€“ on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00pm at Columbia University's Miller Theatre in New York.
Lebanon County Choral Society Will Perform Faure's REQUIEM in MayLebanon County Choral Society Will Perform Faure's REQUIEM in May
April 25, 2023

The Lebanon County Choral Society will be offering Faureâ€™s Requiem and other choral pieces in concert on Sunday, May 21. Both the Adult Chorusâ€”comprised of singers in high school and beyondâ€”and the Youth Chorusâ€”made up of singers in grades three through eightâ€”will be performing.
Isaiah J. Thompson Wins The 2023 American Pianists AwardsIsaiah J. Thompson Wins The 2023 American Pianists Awards
April 24, 2023

American Pianists Association has announced Isaiah J. Thompson as the winner of the 2023 American Pianists Awards. The announcement was made after the final round of performances on Saturday, April 22 at Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis.
Keitaro Harada Revealed as The Solti Foundation's 2023 Solti FellowKeitaro Harada Revealed as The Solti Foundation's 2023 Solti Fellow
April 24, 2023

The Solti Foundation U.S. Board Chair Penny Van HornÂ andÂ Elizabeth Buccheri,Â Artistic and Awards Committee Chair, today announced the 2023 recipient ofÂ The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. The 23-year-old organization's major grant is awarded annually to a single promising American conductor 38 years of age or younger.
London Chamber Orchestra To Perform With Musicus Society in MayLondon Chamber Orchestra To Perform With Musicus Society in May
April 21, 2023

The renowned London Chamber Orchestra will perform on stage in Hong Kong with Musicus Society's Trey Lee and young musicians of Musicus Soloists Hong Kong.
share