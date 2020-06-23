Classical Music Concerts Begin in Europe

The Los Angeles Times has reported that while performance venues in the US will be shut down due to the health crisis for the foreseeable future, the Vienna Philharmonic, the Salzburg Festival, and more classical companies in Europe have begun, or are preparing to begin, bringing classical concerts back to the stage.

Changes have been made for performances, however. Players of the Berlin Philarmonic had to be tested for the coronavirus and wore masks coming and going from the stage during a recent concert. Musicians remained socially distanced on stage.

Zubin Mehta conducted the opening concert of the 2020 Maggio Musicale Fiorentino festival concert in Florence, Italy. The concert was broadcast live, and Mehta is preparing to conduct more concerts including programs led by Valery Gergiev and Daniele Gatti. Tickets can be purchased to watch them online.

The brass and wind sections at apart and performed behind shields.

