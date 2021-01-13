Classical Events Streaming the Week Of January 18–24

What's Streaming: Classical (Week Of January 18-24)

Tuesday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. CET

James Conlon's talk, A Life in Classical Music, webcast via The Arts Arena

James Conlon speaks about his Trans-Atlantic life in classical music-from his music directorship of the Paris Opéra to his current tenure at the Los Angeles Opera. A member of the Board of the Arts Arena, Mr. Conlon delivered this talk on January 15, 2016 at the Hôtel de Talleyrand in Paris.

WHERE TO WATCH: The Arts Arena's YouTube

Thursday, January 21 (available until Monday, February 1)

Davóne Tines's MASS, presented by Vocal Arts DC

Vocal Arts DC presents bass-baritone Davóne Tines's program MASS, which uses the Catholic mass to explore the diversity of the human experience. MASS weaves together a wide range of music spanning centuries and diverse traditions-from arias by J.S. Bach, to works by long-neglected 20th century composers Margaret Bonds, Julius Eastman, and Moses Hogan, to new music by Caroline Shaw and Tyshawn Sorey, commissioned by Vocal Arts DC. Pianist Adam Nielsen accompanies.

WHERE TO BUY TICKETS / WATCH: VocalArtsDC.org

Thursday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Tulsa Opera LIVE with Patricia Racette

Through conversations between composer / Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker and luminaries in the opera world, the Tulsa Opera LIVE discussion series explores the past, present, and future of opera, including in the context of COVID-19 and its immense impact on the performing arts. In this episode, live-streamed via Zoom (and available later on YouTube), Mr. Picker speaks with celebrated American soprano Patricia Racette, whose career spanning more than three decades has taken her to the most acclaimed opera houses and concert stages of the world. Ms. Racette starred in the world premieres of Tobias Picker's Dolores Claiborne (San Francisco - 2013), An American Tragedy (Metropolitan Opera - 2005), and Emmeline (Santa Fe - 1996).

WHERE TO REGISTER / WATCH: TulsaOpera.com/Live

Saturday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET



Resident Artist Shai Wosner performs Peoples' Symphony Concerts

all-Beethoven program with Amanda Forsyth and Pinchas Zukerman

Continuing the worldwide, season-long celebrations of Beethoven's 250th birthday, Shai Wosner performs three seminal chamber works by the composer as part of his residency (through 2023) with Peoples' Symphony Concerts. He is joined by violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth. The program comprises Beethoven's Violin Sonata in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring Sonata"; Cello Sonata in A Major, Op. 69; and "Kakadu Variations", Op. 121A for piano trio.

WHERE TO BUY TICKETS / WATCH: PSCNY.org