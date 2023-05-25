Clarinetist Thomas Piercy Performs Concert Featuring Composers From The New York Women Composers

Piercy will be joined on stage by the exceptional cellist Daniel Hass and pianist Tengku Irfan, promising an evening of musical excellence and diversity.

Renowned clarinetist Thomas Piercy will be showcasing the remarkable compositions of women artists in a special program of music by members of the New York Women Composers (NYWC) organization.

The highly anticipated event will take place on June 27 at the National Opera Center's Scorca Hall. Piercy will be joined on stage by the exceptional cellist Daniel Hass and pianist Tengku Irfan, promising an evening of musical excellence and diversity.

 

In this performance, Piercy, a celebrated musician and advocate for contemporary music, will bring to life the works of ten distinguished women composers, each with a distinctive voice and remarkable contribution to the world of contemporary classical music. Audiences can expect a captivating program featuring compositions by Beth Anderson, Chen Yi, Jane Leslie, Alla Pavlova, Joelle Wallach, Rain Worthington, JinHee Han, Stefania De Kenessey, Faye-Ellen Silverman, and Judith Lang Zaimont.
 

Thomas Piercy, known for his virtuosity and versatility, is dedicated to promoting underrepresented voices in the classical music industry. With his deep appreciation for diverse musical styles, Piercy is committed to breaking barriers and challenging conventional norms. Through this concert, he aims to shed light on the immense talent and creativity of women composers, providing them with a platform to be heard and celebrated.
 

Joining Piercy on stage will be pianist Tengku Irfan, an exceptional musician recognized for his thrilling performances and artistic depth. Additionally, cellist Daniel Hass will contribute his exceptional talents to this extraordinary ensemble. Together, these three accomplished musicians will create an unforgettable musical experience that transcends boundaries and showcases the brilliance of women composers.

The collaboration of Thomas Piercy with composer members of the  New York Women Composers organization reflects a shared commitment to diversity, equality, and the recognition of exceptional artistic talent.
 

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the mesmerizing music of talented women composers, brought to life by the extraordinary ensemble of Thomas Piercy, Tengku Irfan, and Daniel Hass.



Thomas Piercy and the New York Women Composers 2023
Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 7pm
Scorca Hall at National Opera Center

Tickets: $25 ($15 Students/Seniors)
Reservations and more info:
tonadaproductions@gmail.com
 




