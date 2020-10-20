City Recital Hall In Association With Great Southern Nights Announce Two Special Shows

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

Recital Hall in association with Great Southern Nights announce two special shows as we celebrate the return of live music to Sydney



After shutting its doors since March this year, City Recital Hall is delighted to be presenting live music on its stage once again. In association with Great Southern Nights, City Recital Hall presents two evenings with extraordinary Australian artists in a stripped back and intimate experience. Justin Boschetti, CEO of City Recital Hall says "we are thrilled to be able to reconnect Sydney audiences with artists once again. Live music is a cornerstone in Sydney's cultural landscape and we look forward to bringing it to life again."



Sarah Blasko writes songs that strike with rare immediacy, clarity and purpose. Melodies beguilingly simple, lyrics ever honest and direct. She has reached rarefied status in Australia, from the now-classic debut The Overture & The Underscore (2004) through to the stunning just-released Depth Of Field (2018); her six-album run of genre-defining indie-rock and art-pop is unparalleled.



At City Recital Hall, Sarah Blasko will take to a Steinway piano in a very special, acoustic show. This is the culmination of a series of shows in which Blasko writes, records and performs brand new works, forming the basis for her next album. Part concert, part conversation, Blasko invites you into her creative process as she performs brand new compositions and classics that have secured her three ARIA awards and triple j's Album Of The Year for As Day Follows Night.



Tim Freedman brings one of his rare solo tours to City Recital Hall to launch The Whitlams' new single "Ballad of Bertie Kidd", a six minute crime caper that describes a little known escapade in the long career of one of Australia's most notorious criminals.



Tim will settle in with his piano to tell tales, reinvent classics like "Blow Up the Pokies" and "No Aphrodisiac" and play some tracks from The Whitlams' forthcoming album due for release in 2021.



The Whitlams' Gaffage and Clink Tour with Ben Lee and Alex Lloyd sold out multiple dates around the country soon after being announced, but has now been rescheduled to August and September 2021. For now, this is your only chance to reacquaint yourself with the iconic repertoire of one of Australia's most-loved bands.



Great Southern Nights is a NSW Government initiative, delivered by its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW in partnership with the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) to stimulate the revival of the live music and entertainment sectors and in turn the visitor economy in the recovery phase of COVID-19.



Both shows will be staged in a limited seated capacity and adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols.



EVENT DETAILS:



Sarah Blasko (with support act Lisa Caruso)

Presented by City Recital Hall, in association with Great Southern Nights

Sat 21 Nov 7.30pm

Where: City Recital Hall, 2 Angel Place, Sydney

Prices: Standard $49-$69 ($6.95 booking fee per transaction applies)

Tickets: www.cityrecitalhall.com/sarah-blasko



Tim Freedman (Special Guests - Jak Housden, Phil Stack)

Presented by City Recital Hall, in association with Great Southern Nights

Wed 25 Nov 7.30pm

Where: City Recital Hall, 2 Angel Place, Sydney

Prices: Standard $49-$69 ($6.95 booking fee per transaction applies)

Tickets: www.cityrecitalhall.com/tim-freedman

