Christopher Cartlidge is the Australian String Quartet's New Violist

The Australian String Quartet has announced the appointment of Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Associate Principal Viola, Christopher Cartlidge, as its new violist. The engagement comes as outgoing ASQ Violist Stephen King (2012 - 2021) steps into the new ASQ role of Director of Learning and Engagement.

Christopher studied on a full scholarship at the Tasmanian Conservatorium of Music and the Australian National Academy of Music, and was the recipient of several awards including the UTas Director's Prize, and the UTas Dean's Roll of Excellence. In 2011 he became a full-time member of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and in 2019 was appointed Associate Principal Viola.

He has appeared as soloist with both the Melbourne and Tasmanian Symphony Orchestras. Christopher is a founding member of the Melbourne Ensemble and in 2015 Christopher was a grand-finalist and multiple prize winner in the ABC Symphony Australia Young Performers Awards.

No stranger to the ASQ, Christopher spent eight intensive weeks with the Quartet earlier this year, performing seasons of concerts as part of Adelaide Festival's Chamber Landscapes series, the world-premiere season of Rafael Bonachela's Impermanence with Sydney Dance Company, a four-day education residency on Kangaroo Island, and back-to-back ASQ regional festivals in Dunkeld, Victoria, with guest artists Andrea Lam and David Greco.

"I am thrilled to be joining the ASQ as its new violist. For me, this is a new frontier to be explored: to express myself in new ways; to be a better musician; violist; and communicator. I can't wait to see what the future holds" Christopher Cartlidge, ASQ Viola.

"We are excited for Christopher to be joining the prestigious ASQ in his new role. While we are sad that he is leaving the MSO family after 10 years with us, we continue to work closely with ASQ and know we will see Christopher on our stage from time to time in the future. We wish Christopher the very best for this exciting next chapter in his already successful career."

Sophie Galaise, Managing Director, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra "Michael, Dale and I are extremely excited to welcome Christopher as our new violist! Christopher is an exceptional musician and dear friend who we all have had the privilege of working alongside in various ensembles for over a decade. Christopher's time as guest violist with the ASQ at the beginning of the year revealed a natural musical affinity that we look forward to sharing with our audiences around the world," Francesca Hiew, ASQ Violin 2.

This appointment bolsters the ASQ and ensures its perpetual evolution, as the company continues to tour new programs, produce cutting-edge and cross art-form collaborations, and initiate new education and digital strategies to create memorable musical experiences for people across Australia.