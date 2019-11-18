Chris Crocco and FLUID to Lead Concerts Wednesday Nights at SpoonFed NYC

Jazz has come back to Hell's Kitchen - Concert Wednesday November 27th at 8:30pm. Weekly jazz concerts showcasing the best musicians in NYC. SpoonFed NYC, located in the heart of the theatre district, has recently become the home for New York City Jazz Guitarist Chris Crocco. He leads his modern jazz ensemble called FLUID on Wednesday nights.

Chris Crocco has established himself as one of the most unique improvisational voices performing in jazz today. Over the past 25 years he has performed with Kenny Werner, Mike Mainieri, John Lockwood, Dennis Irwin, George Garzone, Greg Tardy, Sam Yahel, Antonio Farao, Frank Tiberi, Bob Gulloti, Francisco Mela, Ben Street, Kenny Brooks, Ross Pederson, Peter Slavov, Pete Zimmer, Jeremy Allen, John Sullivan, Rick Margitiza, Essiet Essiet, Elvind Opsvik, Charles Blenzig, Sean Conly, Tony Moreno, Ron Oswanski, and Ian Froman. Along with his group FLUID, Chris delivers a unique voice while giving his music a life of its own.

SpoonFed NYC opened its doors to the public in 2017 with the hope of making each customer feel a sense of love and hospitality though its food. Owner and chef Randy Strickland-Witherspoon has been catering for Broadway shows, including Wicked and Hamilton since 2008. SpoonFed NYC serves up classics from the South Carolina low-country, alongside unique takes on traditional meals.





