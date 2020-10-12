Changes Announced for Sarasota Artist Series Concerts

A revised lineup has been announced for Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota's 2020-21 25th Anniversary Season.

See full details here:

October 1 - 31

Available for viewing online

Women of Note: A Celebration of Female Composers of the 19th and 20th Centuries with Jenny Kim-Godfrey, soprano; Robyn Rocklein, mezzo soprano; Gail Berenson and Lee Dougherty Ross, piano: As part of Florida Studio Theatre's Suffragist Project, an artistic celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of women's right to vote, this stellar all-female quartet which includes Artist Series Concerts co-founder Lee Dougherty Ross, performs pieces by Fanny Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Amy Beach and Marion Bauer. The concert was filmed in July 2020 at Church of the Palms in Sarasota. Women of Note is hosted by Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series, and features cameo appearances by Kate Alexander, Ariel Blue and Meg Gilbert.

Monday, October 26, 5:30 p.m.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota

UNDER THE STARS with JENNIFER KREIDER, soprano; AUSTIN CRIPE, tenor; and Joseph Holt, piano: Jennifer and Austin delighted judges and audience members alike at Artist Series Concerts' 2016 National Voice Competition, where they took first and second place respectively. Fast-forward to 2020 and the duo, each now pursuing a busy music career, returns to Sarasota to perform together for the organization's 25th season.

Soprano Jennifer Kreider is pursuing a performer's diploma under the guidance of Jane Dutton at Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music. Her past roles include Musetta (La Bohème), Dew Fairy (Hansel and Gretel), Linfea (La Calisto) and many others. She has been a young artist at Opera in the Ozarks, the CoOPERAtive Program in Princeton, New Jersey, and the Franz Schubert Institute in Baden bei Wien, Austr

A native of Brandon, Florida, tenor Austin Cripe is currently pursuing his master's degree at Florida State University. He has performed with Florida State Opera in the roles of Gastone in La Traviata, King Kaspar in Amahl and the Night Visitors, the title role in Candide and others. He has also performed with Red River Lyric Opera, the Savannah Voice Festival and Opera Tampa.

The trio performs works by Brahms, Donizetti, Kurt Weill, Jerome Kern and more.

MAX TAN, violin with Joseph Holt, piano (November 3 at Michael's On East), HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE.

NEXUS CHAMBER MUSIC CHICAGO (November 15), HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL 2021.

Sunday, November 22, 2020, 5:30 p.m.

Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey

PALM COURT TREASURES with Chung-Yon Hong, violin; Natalie Helm, cello; and Joseph Holt, piano: Evocative of afternoon tea at the Ritz and of tea dances held amidst an enchanting court of potted palms, the term "Palm Court" remains synonymous with the light music repertoire that became popular in the resorts, spas, bandstands, floral halls - and palm courts - of the Victorian and Edwardian eras. Violinist Chung-Yon Hong and cellist Natalie Helm, both of the Sarasota Orchestra, join pianist Joseph Holt for a musical trip back in time with a refreshing program of works by Bach, Boccherini, Puccini and more.

The performance will be followed by a dessert reception celebrating both the 25th anniversary of Artist Series Concerts and a milestone birthday for ASC co-founder Jerry Ross.

Sunday, December 6, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota

Dick Hyman AND THE FLORIDA JAZZ MASTERS featuring Dick Hyman, piano; Peter BarenBregge, saxophones; Mark Neuenschwander, bass; Randy Sandke, trumpet; Mike Treni, trombone; percussionist to be announced: For Artist Series Concerts' first ever outdoor concert, the Great Lawn of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens swings with the music of Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin Benny Goodman, Thelonius Monk and many others; performed by six of Florida's best jazz artists, including the incomparable Dick Hyman.

A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS WITH FRISSON, originally scheduled for Sunday, December 13 HAS BEEN POSTPONED TENTATIVELY UNTIL DECEMBER 2021.

Harumi Hanafusa, Piano (january 9) And The Hanafusa Sisters Piano Duo (january 10) has been postponed until January 2022.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

11:00 a.m. performance

12:15 p.m. luncheon

Michael's On East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota

TODD THOMAS, baritone with Joseph Holt, piano: Todd Thomas has been recognized by opera companies and critics alike as one of the true Verdi baritones gracing stages today. A favorite of opera houses across the country, (including the Sarasota Opera), Thomas returns once again to Sarasota where he is joined by pianist Joseph Holt for a delicious assortment of operatic, Broadway and popular tunes.

Sunday, January 31, 2021, 4:00 p.m.

Outdoors at Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Steven Banks, saxophone, with XAK BJERKEN, piano: Recognized for his "glowing mahogany tone" and "breathtaking" performances," and the first saxophonist in 59 years to earn a place on the Young Concert Artists roster, Steven Banks is one of the bright young stars pioneering the evolution of great classical music. Winner of numerous other prizes, Banks also has an ongoing relationship with the Cleveland Orchestra, performing with the legendary ensemble in Severance Hall, Carnegie Hall and at the Blossom Music Center.

A professor of piano at Cornell University, Xak Bjerken is a pianist of the Los Angeles Piano Quartet, which tours the USA regularly. He has held chamber music residencies at the Tanglewood Music Center and the Festival of Two Worlds in Spoleto, Italy.

The duo's program includes works by Schumann, Paul Creston, Steven Banks and a new piece, to be announced, commissioned by Young Concert Artists and the Washington Performing Arts Society.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

6:00 p.m. dinner followed by the performance

Plantation Golf & Country Club, Venice, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice

AMORE - THE GREATEST LOVE SONGS with vocalist Anthony Nunziata and pianist Eugene Gwodz: Songwriter, recording artist, "romantic singing sensation" and Artist Series Concerts favorite Anthony Nunziata returns to town with a brand new show. Joined by noted Broadway pianist and arranger Eugene Gwodz, Nunziata performs his signature, soulful takes on such classics as "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "The Very Thought of You," "Unchained Melody," "O Sole Mio," and more.

Sunday, February 14, 2021, 4:00 p.m.

Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

MERZ TRIO (Brigid Colderidge, violin; Julia Yang, cello; Lee Dionne, piano), with JORDAN BAK, viola: Merz Trio, is a bold, new and fiercely creative ensemble that has been hailed as 'impressive' by the New York Times, and 'impeccable' by Fanfare Magazine. The South Florida Classical Review praised the trio for its 'sense of joyful virtuosity.' Formed in 2017, the group has already garnered numerous awards, including the top prizes at the 2019 Fischoff and Concert Artists Guild competitions and the gold medal and audience-favorite award at the 2018 Chesapeake Competitions. They are currently a professional ensemble in residence at the New England Conservatory.

Hailed as "a star in the making," violist Jordan Bak is quickly gathering acclaim as an artist of passion, energy and authenticity. Bak was also a top prize winner at the 2019 Artists Guild Competition and is just the third viola player in the history of the Juilliard School to be enrolled in the school's prestigious Artist's Diploma Program. He performs regularly at major venues and festivals, and with major orchestras and ensembles across the globe.

The group's program will include chamber works by Fauré and Brahms as well as other selections featuring viola and piano.

Thursday, February 25, 2021

11:00 a.m. performance

12:15 p.m. luncheon

Michael's On East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota

RISING STARS OF SARASOTA (musicians to be announced): A special concert showcasing the exceptional talent of some of the area's finest young musicians, including past Suncoast Music Scholarship winners as well as star students from the Sarasota Music Conservatory (Musicians to be announced.

Founded in 2008 by Sean O'Neil and Lena Cambis, violinists with the Sarasota Orchestra, the Sarasota Music Conservatory is a highly regarded music school known for its thorough curriculum and the high professional level of its faculty. Suncoast Music Scholarships is a partnership between the Sarasota Music Club and Artist Series Concerts that awards music education scholarships to Sarasota and Manatee County high school students to help them further their music education and to promote the development of future professional musicians. Many past scholarship winners have gone on to study at leading music conservatories across the country.

Sunday, February 28, 2021, 3:00 p.m.

Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota

ANTONIO CHEN GUANG, piano: Winner of the first Olga Kern International Piano Competition, the Scriabin Prize and the Rome Prize amongst numerous other international awards, twenty-five-year-old pianist Antonio Chen Guang combines extraordinary technique, a precociously mature musical sensibility and exceptional onstage charisma. In addition to works by Chopin and Schumann, Guang also celebrates the lighter side of Beethoven with Variations in D Major Op. 76 Turkish March and Capriccio Op. 129 Rage Over a Lost Penny.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

6:00 p.m. dinner followed by the performance

Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice

WORLD OF JAZZ with BILL BUCHMAN'S ART OF JAZZ QUINTET: A familiar presence on the area's arts and jazz scene, pianist Bill Buchman has toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe and has worked with such jazz legends as Jo Jones, Bobby Hackett, John LaPorta, Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis, and many others.

In "World of Jazz," Buchman's quintet, featuring Buchman on piano, Rick Aaron on flute and Bennet Capoverde on conga, presents a program of exotic melodies and rhythms from the diverse musical cultures of the jazz world.

Sunday, March 14, 2021, 4:00 p.m.

Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

ANTHONY TRIONFO, flute with ALBERT CANO SMIT, piano: Praised as a "musician of prodigious talent and scintillating personality," flutist Anthony Trionfo is fast gaining a reputation for virtuosic performances laced with his own vibrant music personality and compelling stage presence. Trionfo made his debut at age fourteen, performing with the Las Vegas Philharmonic as a winner of their Young Artist Concerto Competition. He also performed with the "President's Own" Marine Band during his teenage years and appeared on From the Top as a recipient of the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award.

Trionfo is joined by another Young Concert Artists star on the rise, Albert Cano Smit. The Spanish/Dutch pianist won First Prize at the 2019 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, as well as The Paul A. Fish Memorial Prize and the Alexander Kasza-Kasser Concert Prize for support of his Kennedy Center debut. He also won First Prize at the 2017 Walter W. Naumburg Piano Competition, which presented him in recital at Carnegie's Weill Recital Hall.

Trionfo and Smit's program includes works by Carl Reinecke, Jennifer Higdon, György Ligeti, Paul Schoenfield and more.

