CelloBello Announces New Content For Adult Learners

CelloBello, the world's leading resource on all things cello, is building on its successful CelloChat program to dedicate a series of CelloChat sessions to the needs and interests of the adult learning community.

These free live chats will put the CelloBello community member directly in contact with cellists and pedagogues who are specialists in working with adult, non-professional cellists. These informal conversations focus on a specific topic, technique, repertoire, style or other career aspect, followed by a question-and-answer session with those who attend live.

CelloChats are broadcast live on Facebook Live and YouTube Live, and since the inception of CelloChat, more than 200 CelloChats have been produced, and have collectively received over 500,000 views.

"In our conversations with adult learners over the past year, who make up nearly 40% of CelloBello users, we are thrilled to respond to their feedback and tailor some of our content to their specific interests. While there are many different reasons and motivations for adults to learn the cello, we find adult learners using CelloBello to be inspired players who cherish community, and who bring to their playing a rich set of life experiences," said Robert Rund, Executive Director of CelloBello. "While we will of course continue our general CelloChats throughout the year, it will be wonderful to take a deep dive into issues facing the adult, non-professional cellist," Rund added.

The Adult Learner Series of CelloChat will include four CelloChats in 2023:

Sunday, April 2, 2023 @ 2pm ET: Carol Ou on Efficient Use of Practice Time

Sunday, June 11, 2023 @ 2pm ET: Michal Shein on Playing Bach

Sunday, September 10, 2023 @ 2pm ET: Kathryn Bates on Playing Chamber Music

Sunday, December 10, 2023 @ 2pm ET: Jeremy Dittus on the Dalcroze Method For Adults

CelloBello's CelloChats are sponsored by Carriage House Violins of Boston, Massachusetts. All CelloChats are recorded and available in perpetuity on CelloBello's YouTube channel. and participating cellists share generously of their time and energy to provide insight, wisdom and advice to cellists around the world. A list of all upcoming CelloChat events can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233484®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cellobello.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/events/.

CelloBello is a music education platform dedicated to leveling the playing field in classical music, nurturing and strengthening the individual cellist and global cello community through free online instruction and advice from renowned cellists and teachers. CelloBello envisions a world where all cellists, regardless of location, race, socio-economic status or ability level, will have access to the highest level of musical instruction, inspiration and interaction. For more information, visit www.cellobello.org, or reach out by email to events@cellobello.org.