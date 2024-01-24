Cedille Records To Receive $20,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

This grant will support the album Black Being, the latest co-composed work by acclaimed flute duo Flutronix.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Discusses CARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera Photo 1 VIDEO: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Discusses CARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera
New York City Opera to Offer a Presentation of Pedro Halffter's Opera KLARA This Month Photo 2 New York City Opera to Offer a Presentation of Pedro Halffter's Opera KLARA This Month
VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for LA FORZA DEL DESTINO Starring Lise Davidsen at the Metropolitan Photo 3 VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for LA FORZA DEL DESTINO Starring Lise Davidsen at the Metropolitan Opera
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season Photo 4 VIDEO: Get A First Look at Met Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY for the 2023/24 Season

Cedille Records To Receive $20,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts Cedille Records has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support the album Black Being, the latest co-composed work by acclaimed flute duo Flutronix (Nathalie Joachim and Allison Loggins-Hull) performed with the Chicago Sinfonietta. 

 

James Ginsburg, president of Cedille Records said, “It's an incredible honor to receive support from the NEA for this recording. Nathalie and Allison's Black Being project is an ideal representation of Cedille's dedication to bringing out new and underrepresented classical repertoire, as part of its mission to spotlight and preserve the extraordinary artistry found in Chicago's classical music scene. This grant not only enables us to support outstanding Chicago talent, but also reinforces our commitment to produce, release, and promote compelling projects that embody great artistic integrity. We are grateful to the NEA for helping us to record such meaningful and transformative music."

 

Flutronix's concert premiere of Black Being was praised by the Chicago Tribune as “the most stunning live performance” and listed among Chicago's Top 10 Classical Music shows of 2021. Flutronix and the Chicago Sinfonietta will record the album during the 2024–2025 season; the album is set to be released in 2025. 

﻿

Black Being explores the black female experience in an evening-length music performance. This immersive electro-acoustic performance is set to a newly commissioned text by North Carolina poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green. Through themes of strength, sacrifice, beauty, fear, and survival, Black Being gives voice to the complexities of Black womanhood and provides a musical lens into black female cultural realities and conditions.

 

Cedille Records will record, release, and promote Black Being, highlighting Cedille's mission to assist performers as they further their respective artistic visions and goals. Recordings are a vital tool in the advancement of artists' careers that often lead to performance opportunities and commissions. Yet the high cost of orchestral recordings is often prohibitive. As is the case with all Cedille recordings, the label bears production, distribution, and promotion expenses, funded by donations and grants, as a service to the artists and in fulfillment of the company's nonprofit mission. Here, with the assistance of this NEA grant, Cedille gives Flutronix the freedom to focus solely on the music and the story they want to share with audiences beyond the concert hall.

 

In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

 

Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, the Arts Chair for the National Endowment for the Arts said, “The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to Cedille Records, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community. We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”  

 

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Cedille Records To Receive $20,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

 

Flutronix is Nathalie Joachim (formerly of Chicago-based Eighth Blackbird) and Allison Loggins-Hull, two distinguished performers and composers who are paving the way from their classical roots to the future of music. Founded in Brooklyn, NY, in 2007, the duo have evolved as influential creators and socially conscious changemakers. Their current large-scale projects rooted in this space include Discourse, an evening-length community-centered performance activism initiative, and Black Being, an immersive electro-acoustic song-cycle examining the complexities of black womanhood, featuring newly commissioned text by North Carolina poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green.  In addition to their collaborative creations, the duo support each other regularly on individual projects, and as producers on recorded work, including Joachim's GRAMMY-nominated Fanm d'Ayiti. Flutronix independently publishes their extensive catalog of chamber works, and are dedicated educators who have held appointments at Montclair State University, Carnegie Hall, The Juilliard School, University of Hartford, The Perlman Music Program and more. Joachim currently serves as Assistant Professor of Composition at Princeton University, and Loggins-Hull is The Cleveland Orchestra's Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow.

 

Founded in 1987, the Chicago Sinfonietta has been a defiantly different kind of orchestra. The Chicago Sinfonietta is a professional orchestra dedicated to modeling and promoting diversity, inclusion, and both racial and cultural equity in the arts through the universal language of symphonic music. Known for daring and innovative concerts, its performances comprise the classical canon, diverse and often overlooked historical voices, and a variety of contemporary influences. Beyond the concert hall, the Chicago Sinfonietta supports future generations by offering outreach and music education in schools throughout Chicagoland, and through its signature mentoring program, the prestigious Freeman Fellowship program.

Cedille Records To Receive $20,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

ABOUT CEDILLE RECORDS

 

Launched in November 1989 by James Ginsburg, Grammy Award-winning Cedille Records (pronounced say-DEE) is dedicated to showcasing and promoting the most noteworthy classical artists in and from the Chicago area. A nonprofit record label, Cedille's mission is to produce and disseminate audiophile recordings presenting the finest classical music performers and composers in and from Chicago. The recordings further the careers and legacies of these Chicago artists as Cedille invests in not only the recordings but in the artists represented on them. The label's catalog of more than 200 front-line albums brims with attractive, off-the-beaten-path repertoire from the Baroque era to the present day, including world premieres of more than 400 classical compositions. Works from the classical canon, when they do appear, are usually heard in particularly imaginative pairings. Cedille never removes albums from its catalog and each recording is a permanent documentation of the artist's work. With more than 180 Chicago artists and ensembles, over 80 making their professional recording debuts on the label, Cedille brings the area's most significant classical music artists to a worldwide listening public. Cedille recordings are available on CD, as MP3 and hi-resolution FLAC downloads, and on all major streaming platforms.



RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Bridgehampton Chamber Music To Present Spring Concert Series Featuring Pre-Eminent Chamber Photo
Bridgehampton Chamber Music To Present Spring Concert Series Featuring Pre-Eminent Chamber Musicians

BCM Spring, the annual series from Bridgehampton Chamber Music, Long Island’s longest-running classical music festival, welcomes spring in 2024 with three concerts including a harp program, delectable French repertoire, and Mozart gems featuring some of the finest chamber musicians performing today.

2
Multi-Instrumental Quartet Invoke To Return To Long Island In Performance Presented By Con Photo
Multi-Instrumental Quartet Invoke To Return To Long Island In Performance Presented By Concerts By The Pond

Ambitious Multi-Instrumental Quartet Invoke makes highly anticipated return to Long Island in performance presented by Concerts by the Pond. Tickets and more information available.

3
Jason Moran & NEC Students Celebrate Duke Ellington In MY HEART SINGS, February 8 Photo
Jason Moran & NEC Students Celebrate Duke Ellington In MY HEART SINGS, February 8

Acclaimed pianist and NEC faculty member Jason Moran joins NEC students to celebrate jazz legend Duke Ellington's 125th birthday on Thursday, February 1, 7:30 p.m. at Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre.

4
Wu Man To Premiere Du Yuns New Concerto For Pipa At Zankel Hall in February Photo
Wu Man To Premiere Du Yun's New Concerto For Pipa At Zankel Hall in February

Wu Man will premiere Du Yun's new concerto for pipa at Zankel Hall on February 29.

More Hot Stories For You

Bridgehampton Chamber Music To Present Spring Concert Series Featuring Pre-Eminent Chamber MusiciansBridgehampton Chamber Music To Present Spring Concert Series Featuring Pre-Eminent Chamber Musicians
Jason Moran & NEC Students Celebrate Duke Ellington In MY HEART SINGS, February 8Jason Moran & NEC Students Celebrate Duke Ellington In MY HEART SINGS, February 8
Wu Man To Premiere Du Yun's New Concerto For Pipa At Zankel Hall in FebruaryWu Man To Premiere Du Yun's New Concerto For Pipa At Zankel Hall in February
Cellist Miriam K. Smith's Kodály Sonata Out Now On Azica RecordsCellist Miriam K. Smith's Kodály Sonata Out Now On Azica Records

Videos

John de los Santos on Opera Orlando's FRIDA Video
John de los Santos on Opera Orlando's FRIDA
Watch A New Trailer For CCARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera Video
Watch A New Trailer For CCARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera
Gianandrea Noseda on the NSO's Europe Tour Video
Gianandrea Noseda on the NSO's Europe Tour
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
Danish String Quartet in Classical Music Danish String Quartet
Carnegie Hall (4/18-4/18)
NYO-USA All-Stars in Classical Music NYO-USA All-Stars
Carnegie Hall (3/14-3/14)
Junction Trio in Classical Music Junction Trio
Carnegie Hall (5/03-5/03)
Ensemble Connect Up Close in Classical Music Ensemble Connect Up Close
Carnegie Hall (3/18-3/18)
Yunchan Lim in Classical Music Yunchan Lim
Carnegie Hall (2/21-2/21)
Mark Padmore / Mitsuko Uchida in Classical Music Mark Padmore / Mitsuko Uchida
Carnegie Hall (3/15-3/15)
Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein in Classical Music Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein
Carnegie Hall (4/06-4/06)
Max Raabe & Palast Orchester in Classical Music Max Raabe & Palast Orchester
Carnegie Hall (3/21-3/21)
Daniel Lozakovich / Behzod Abduraimov in Classical Music Daniel Lozakovich / Behzod Abduraimov
Carnegie Hall (4/17-4/17)
Jordi Savall / Hespèrion XXI in Classical Music Jordi Savall / Hespèrion XXI
Carnegie Hall (4/03-4/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  