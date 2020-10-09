Carnegie Hall's Virtual Opening Night Gala Celebration Now Available On Demand

This online program directed by Emmy Award-winner Habib Azar, is now available on Carnegie Hall's website.

Last night, Carnegie Hall debuted its first-ever Virtual Opening Night Gala Celebration, inviting music lovers worldwide to mark the Hall's 130th anniversary season, honoring its illustrious past and looking to the future.

Featured artists-including Joyce DiDonato, Gustavo Dudamel, Michael Feinstein, Renée Fleming, Wynton Marsalis, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, James Taylor, and Michael Tilson Thomas-each offered remarks setting up program segments that explore different facets of the Hall's history with most of them introducing archival recordings from Carnegie Hall-past performances of their own or by other legendary musicians. The program also included newly recorded musical selections by Jon Batiste, Rhiannon Giddens and Our Native Daughters, Angélique Kidjo, and Lang Lang.

This online program directed by Emmy Award-winner Habib Azar, is now available on Carnegie Hall's website as well as its YouTube channel and Facebook page for 90 days of free on-demand viewing.

Funds raised through this Opening Night celebration will support the Hall's artistic and education programming and help ensure that the Hall will continue to serve audiences for many years to come While the online presentation is free, viewers who wish to support the Hall are invited to contribute at carnegiehall.org/donate. Bank of America, Carnegie Hall's longstanding season-long sponsor, will double any donations made to the Hall, matching gifts of any size up to a total of $500,000.



"We are deeply grateful to all those who have stood by Carnegie Hall in recent months as we have all faced this unprecedented crisis brought on by COVID-19," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "While this has been an incredibly difficult time, we also know it is important to take this time to celebrate this milestone season, reflecting not only on the history of our Hall, but also the many ways it will contribute to the lives of huge numbers of New Yorkers as well as others in the future. We especially want to thank the amazing artists who have collaborated with us on this first-ever virtual celebration, sharing their talents and reminding us why there is no place for music like Carnegie Hall, anywhere in the world."



Mercedes T. Bass and Hope and Robert F. Smith are the Gala Lead Chairmen for Carnegie Hall's Opening Night of the 130th Anniversary Season: A Virtual Gala Celebration. The Gala Chairmen Committee includes Len and Emily Blavatnik; Maral and Sarkis Jebejian; Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis; Jean and Melanie Salata; Beatrice Santo Domingo; David M. Siegel and Dana Matsusa; Ian and Margaret Smith; S. Donald Sussman; and Joan and Sanford I. Weill. PwC is the Opening Night Gala Lead Sponsor for the 17th consecutive season, and Roy Weathers, Vice Chairman, PwC is the Corporate Chairman for the event. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is the Opening Night Gala Supporting Sponsor.

