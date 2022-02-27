Carnegie Hall Cancels Upcoming Mariinsky Orchestra Performance

Carnegie Hall announced on February 25th that its upcoming performances by the Mariinsky Orchestra, led by Valery Gergiev have been cancelled due to recent world events, as well as ongoing challenges related to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The concerts were scheduled for Tuesday, May 3th and Wednesday, May 4th. The orchestra is from St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to the Carnegie Hall website, the concert description stated, "A great symphony can delight with melodic splendor and thrill with its sheer power. Bruckner provides this and more in a colossal work that journeys from the depths of darkness to heroic heights."

"Sonorous themes soar in its first movement, an ensuing scherzo grips with its titanic power, and huge brass chorales accompanied by pounding timpani herald its exhilarating finale. Composer Hugo Wolf called the symphony 'the creation of a giant, surpassing in spiritual dimension and magnitude all the other symphonies of the master.' Hear it and you will certainly agree."



These concerts will not be rescheduled. Patrons who purchased tickets for these performances with a credit card will receive automatic refunds. Those who purchased tickets with cash should return their tickets to the Carnegie Hall Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue by June 30, 2022 for a full refund. Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.