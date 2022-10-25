Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble To Appear Live In Concert At Port Washington Public Library, November 13
Featured music will include quintets by Gabriel Pierne and Nataliya Medvedovskaya.
The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a concert of music for flute, strings and harp, on Sunday, November 13 @ the Lapham Meeting Room of Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Drive, Port Washington, NY.
Featured music will include quintets by Gabriel Pierne and Nataliya Medvedovskaya. Performers will be Sally Shorrock, flute, Bradley Bosenbeck, violin, Veronica Salas, viola, Bernard Tamosaitis, cello and Karen Lindquist, harp.
The November 13 concert, part of the Library's SoundSwap series is free and open to the public, but registration is required at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205490®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fportwashington.librarycalendar.com%2Fevent%2Fcanta-libre-classical-quintet-performs-live-lapham-soundswap-event?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
The presentation is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.
Canta Libre was founded in 2002 by flutist Sally Shorrock to foster the performance and enjoyment of musical literature specifically written for flute, harp and strings. They have been acclaimed by audiences throughout the Northeast, with regular performances in Connecticut, Westchester and Long Island. They were featured at The American Harp Society 50th Anniversary National Conference, and have appeared at Lincoln Center, on WNYC at The Green Space, The Music Festival of the Hamptons, Barge Music, Concerts at One at Trinity Church in Manhattan, WLIW TV, National Public Radio of Long Island, and The Brooklyn Public Library. Trained at the finest conservatories, many of the members have performed and toured internationally with appearances at major festivals, including Aspen, Spoleto and Tanglewood. Their critically-acclaimed CD of music by Jean Francaix, Joseph Guy Ropartz, Jean Yves Daniel-Lesur and Maurice Ravel is available on the 4Tay label. Much more about them at www.cantalibre.org.
