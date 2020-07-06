Calgary Philharmonic President & CEO To Retire At End Of 2020/2021 Season

The Board of Directors of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra announced today that Paul Dornian, President + CEO, has decided to retire from his role after the 2020/2021 Season.

"It has been a pleasure working with Paul over the past five years, years that often have been challenging for the Calgary Philharmonic and other arts groups in Calgary," says Walt DeBoni, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Throughout this time, Paul has focused on staging top-notch performances at the Jack Singer Concert Hall and reaching out to the entire community in many ways. I look forward to continuing this journey with Paul during the next year."

Dornian, a former musician, joined the Calgary Philharmonic as President + CEO in 2015. His involvement with the Orchestra started when he was a child and attended Sunday afternoon concerts at the Jubilee Auditorium. He served on the Board of Directors for seven years, including two years as Board Chair.

"Leading the Calgary Philharmonic has been a highlight of my career - it makes me proud every time I walk into the concert hall and hear the glorious music we create," says Dornian. "The musicians are world class and the staff ensures that each and every event comes off without a hitch. They are a dream to work with. Add a visionary Music Director, a supportive audience, a committed board of directors, a well-run Foundation and some of the finest donors imaginable, great volunteers, and an inspiring Chorus and you can appreciate how fulfilling it's been to be part of this organization. Although I'm going to step back from my role, Kathy and I will continue to be there to support this essential pillar of our community going forward."

The Board will form a search committee to find Paul Dornian's replacement.

