Bridget Kibbey Celebrates Album CROSSING THE OCEAN At National Sawdust, November 30

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Harpist Bridget Kibbey celebrates the release of her latest album Crossing the Ocean with a performance at National Sawdust on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The National Sawdust program includes two new works commissioned by Kibbey for the album: Northern Lights by Kati Agócs and Caja de Música by David Bruce, as well as works by J.S. Bach, Claude Debussy, Isaac Albéniz, Paquito d'Rivera, Samuel Torres, José Barros, Jacob de Bandolim, Juan Manuel Plaza, and Kibbey herself.

A portion of the program sees Kibbey acting as bandleader in the live launch of a new touring project celebrating today's Nuevo Latino luminaries, with NY Gypsy All-Star Clarinetist Ismail Lumanovski and Latin-Grammy winning percussionist Samuel Torres joining her on stage.

Called the "Yo-Yo Ma of the harp," by Vogue's Corey Seymour, harpist Bridget Kibbey “…makes it seem as though the instrument had been waiting all its life to explode with the energetic figures and gorgeous colors she was getting from it.” (The New York Times)

With the harp as her muse, Kibbey is in demand for her virtuosic and soulful performances that showcase the expressive potential of the instrument—excavating centuries of music as a soloist and alongside today's top performing artists—from the French Belle Époque to the Baroque, to Persian Modes, to Latin Jazz traditions and beyond.




