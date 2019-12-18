Bernard Purdie And David Haney Are Coming to Joe's Pub in February with NEW YORK JAZZ STORIES

Pianist and composer David Haney and legendary drummer Bernard Purdie will bring another performance of New York Jazz Stories to Joe's Pub.

New York Jazz Stories combines swinging, electrifying music, featuring Bernard Purdie and company along with some highly entertaining stories retold by David Haney. These are real stories told directly to Haney, transcribed and brought to life with a soundtrack by "Pretty" Purdie and friends.

BERNARD PURDIE, the world's most recorded drummer, was born June 11, 1939 in Elkton, Maryland as the eleventh of fifteen children. Purdie moved to New York in 1960 and soon after recorded his first hit with King Curtis. This led to his engagement with Aretha Franklin in 1970, which marked the beginning of an unparalleled career. Since then, Purdie has worked with a vast array of artists, such as Paul Butterfield, Larry Coryell, Miles Davis, Hall & Oates, Al Kooper, Herbie Mann, Todd Rundgren, and Cat Stevens, as well as regularly producing his own solo albums.



DAVID HANEY studied composition with Czech American composer Tomas Svoboda and piano with jazz pianist Eddie Wied. As music editor for Cadence Magazine, David interviewed over 60 jazz artists for the Jazz Stories project. The following artists have worked and recorded with David: Roswell Rudd, Julian Priester, John Tchicai, Steve Swell, Roy Campbell, Bud Shank, Wolter Weirbos, Han Bennink, Andrew Cyrille, Bernard Purdie, Marvin Bugulu Smith, Gerry Hemingway, Dylan Van de Schiff, Buell Neidlinger, Dominic Duval, Adam Lane, Michael Bisio, Paul Blaney, Perry Robinson, Johannes Bauer. As a leader, Haney has over 20 albums on CIMP-USA, Cadence-USA, SLAM-UK, NoSe-So-Argentina, La Gorda-Argentina, and Canada Jazz Studio-Canada.

Joe's Pub Febuary 22, 2020

Ticket Price: $20

Doors at 9pm

Show at 9:30pm

Tickets on sale now





