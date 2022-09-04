Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Banff International String Quartet Competition Announces Three Finalists to Advance to Sunday Round

The Balourdet String Quartet (USA), the Isidore String Quartet (USA) and the Opus13 String Quartet (Norway/Sweden) have been chosen as finalists.

Sep. 04, 2022  
Banff International String Quartet Competition Announces Three Finalists to Advance to Sunday Round

Following four rounds of intense competition, the Balourdet String Quartet (USA), the Isidore String Quartet (USA) and the Opus13 String Quartet (Norway/Sweden) have been chosen as finalists in the 14th Banff International String Quartet Competition (BISQC) at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Alberta, Canada. The competition began on August 29th, 2022.

On September 4th at 2 p.m. MT, these three quartets will enter a final round of competition, performing a complete work of Beethoven before a full house in Banff Centre's newly renovated Jenny Belzberg Theatre. Opus13 will take the stage first, followed by Balourdet and Isidore.

The final concert of this week-long event will be live streamed at www.banffcentre.ca and on www.theviolinchannel.com. The winning laureate quartet will be announced at an awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. MT following the finals round on Sunday afternoon.

The finalists were chosen by seven competition jury members representing some of the top names in chamber music: Estelle Choi, James Ehnes, Juan-Miguel Hernandez, Barnabás Kelemen, Catherine Manson, Károly Schranz and Sung-Won Yang.

Founded in 1983 to mark the 50th anniversary of Banff Centre, BISQC gives audiences an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at the thrill and heartbreak of a live chamber music competition as nine of the world's best young string quartets vie for over $500,000 CAD in cash, prizes and opportunities, including the Christine and David Anderson Prize of $5,000 CAD for each of the seven quartets not advancing to finals. The triennial competition is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions and is widely recognized among the top events of its kind.

In addition to generous cash prizes, the laureate quartets are offered residency opportunities at Banff Centre and, for the first prize laureates, a custom-designed three-year artistic and career development program which includes the Southern Methodist University Peak Fellowship Ensemble-in-Residence Prize, a two-year paid residency worth $200,000 CAD, an Esterházy Foundation Residency with concerts at Haydn Hall in Eisenstadt and the Lucerne Festival, an opportunity for a two-week Chamber Music in Residency at the prestigious Britten Pears Arts in England, as well as the St. Lawrence String Quartet's "John Lad Prize" - BISQC winner's concert on the main stage of Stanford University's Bing Recital Hall for Stanford Live's series in 2022-23.

For more information about the competition and competitors, visit bisqc.ca

Photos Credit: Rita Taylor and Øystein Nordås




More Hot Stories For You


Houston Grand Opera to Present 2022 Studio Showcase in SeptemberHouston Grand Opera to Present 2022 Studio Showcase in September
September 3, 2022

The Houston Grand Opera Studio will present its annual Studio Showcase on September 17, 2022, in the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center.
Seattle Symphony and Seattle Symphony & Opera Players' Organization Announce One-Year Contract ExtensionSeattle Symphony and Seattle Symphony & Opera Players' Organization Announce One-Year Contract Extension
September 3, 2022

Seattle Symphony President & CEO Krishna Thiagarajan and Seattle Symphony & Opera Players' Organization Chair and Seattle Symphony Associate Principal Flute Jeffrey Barker have annnounced a one-year contract extension.
George S. Clinton & Holly Mulcahy to Bring THE ROSE OF SONORA to Symphonies NationwideGeorge S. Clinton & Holly Mulcahy to Bring THE ROSE OF SONORA to Symphonies Nationwide
September 3, 2022

Violin virtuoso Holly Mulcahy will perform George S. Clinton's The Rose of Sonora at symphonies nationwide starting on October 15th.
PIAZZOLLA 100: Cuartetango Music & Dance Performs Under Manhattan's Spectacular SkylinePIAZZOLLA 100: Cuartetango Music & Dance Performs Under Manhattan's Spectacular Skyline
September 2, 2022

Leonardo Suarez Paz presents PIAZZOLLA 100: Cuartetango Music & Dance on September 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island, NY.
Music From & Inspired By The Motion Picture TÁR Out October 21 On Deutsche GrammophonMusic From & Inspired By The Motion Picture TÁR Out October 21 On Deutsche Grammophon
September 2, 2022

Deutsche Grammophon presents Hildur Guðnadóttir's exciting new film project – a groundbreaking concept album for the much-anticipated TÁR, which premiered yesterday at the Venice Film Festival.