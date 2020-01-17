BRILLIANCE & FERVOR: Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Scarlatti & More is Coming to Revelation Gallery

Shizuka "ShiZ'ka" Saeki is a classical pianist who began playing at age 4. She studied with renowned Japanese teachers, Toshimi Sakou, Keita Kosaka, Makoto Yamahata, and Mako Okamoto, before she built up her reputation as an exciting and nuanced performer. Her talents have taken her throughout Japan and the United States. At the age of 17, ShiZ'ka was a finalist in the Japan Classical Music Society competition. In college, she studied at Doshisha Women's College of Liberal Arts, supplementing her classical training with studies in jazz. While living in Japan, she studied with famed jazz pianist Makot Takenaka and then with Yoko Yamamoto, at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Her debut album "Scarlatti Sonatas," was released in December 2018. London's International Piano Magazine's review excerpt: "This is a refreshing brace of Scarlatti Sonatas, played on a modern Steinway. ShiZ'ka has no problem interiorizing, as she shows in the E Major KK162. There is no doubting that ShiZ'ka has a resonance with Scarlatti's style, and her disciplined prestidigitation is perfectly in place. The order of the sonatas works beautifully, and indeed much of the playing is elevating." The "Scarlatti Sonatas" CD has been featured on WWFM "Between the Keys" with Jed Distler as well as on WQXR Classical New York, FM105.9 on their program "New At Two" featuring up and coming classical artists.

PROGRAM

Three Sonatas | Domenico Scarlatti K118 D major K523 G major K57 B flat major

Piano Sonata in F major Op.54 | L.V. Beethoven In Tempo d'un Minuetto Allegretto

Ballade No.4 in f minor Op.52 | Fredric Chopin

-Intermission-

Moments Musicaux | Sergei Rachmaninov E flat minor B minor E minor

Sonata in d minor Op.14 | Serge Prokofiev Allegro, ma non troppo Allegro marcato Andante Vivace

