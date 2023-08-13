BACH A CHILD OF THE STARS Concert to Be Held in September

There is also a presentation by Prof. Jonathan Bland-Hawthorn: 'Galileo, Bach and the western view of the heavens'.

Aug. 13, 2023

BACH A CHILD OF THE STARS Concert to Be Held in September

Early music specialist, Bach Akademie Australia – with their redoubtable director and violin virtuoso Madeleine Easton – will return to form with three spectacular concerts, in Sydney, Glenbrook and Chatswood.

And the master of Baroque cantatas shares the billing with two other early music composers AND contemporary Australian Indigenous composer, Troy Russell!

The concerts - at Sydney University's Great Hall (Friday night 22 Sept), St Finbar's Church, Glenbrook (Saturday night 23 Sept) and Our Lady of Dolours Church, Chatswood (Sunday afternoon 24 Sept) feature a Bach Cantata, works by de Victoria and Vincenzo Galilei plus the specially commissioned premiere of Troy Russell's 'Clans'.

Director and founder of the group, Bach doyen Madeleine Easton explains:

“To truly understand a culture,” she says, “we must explore its relationship to the land, but also to the skies. The land and sky are as one, forever connected.

"It is with a spirit of connectivity that we present this program of music inspired by the heavenly body that both J.S. Bach and the First Nations peoples of Australia have seen every day for millennia – the Morning Star. “

“We are an ensemble dedicated to the works of J.S. Bach, however we are Bach Akademie Australia: therefore we seek to unite the incredibly important musical cultures of Europe with the country we stand on by presenting a program of music by Bach and other important composers inspired by the heavens. We're proud to feature a newly commissioned work by Australian Indigenous composer Troy Russell, 'Clans' - inspired by the Morning Star, just as J.S. Bach was centuries ago.

Featured in this performance alongside a large ensemble comprising some of Australia's finest exponents of early music (including playing historic instruments such as harpsichord, recorder, corno and theorbo) are lutanist Tommie Andersson and singers Susannah Lawergren, Brianna Louwen (sopranos), Hannah Fraser, Michael Burden (altos), Richard Butler, Andrei Laptev (tenors), Koen Van Stade and Jack Stephens (basses).
 

Bach Akademie Australia presents:

BACH A CHILD OF THE STARS

J.S. Bach Cantata 'Himmelskönig, sei willkommen' BWV 182 – Sinfonia
Tomás Luis de Victoria 'O Magnum Mysterium'
Presentation by Professor Jonathan Bland-Hawthorn 'Galileo, Bach and the western view of the heavens'
Vincenzo Galilei Excerpts from the Well-Tempered Lute [Tommie Andersson – Lute]
Troy Russell 'Clans'
J.S. Bach Cantata 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' BWV 1 

Friday, September 22, 7:30 PM - The University of Sydney - Great Hall
Saturday, September 23, 7:30 PM - St Finbar's Catholic Church 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook
Sunday, September 24, 2:30 PM - Our Lady of Dolours Catholic Church 94 Archer Street, Chatswood

More information and bookings: Click Here  or 1300 785 377




