Artist In Residence David Briggs Pays Tribute To Medical Workers With Concert At Cathedral Of St. John The Divine

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine announces the world premiere of a new transcription and performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony by David Briggs, organ virtuoso and Cathedral Artist in Residence, on Tuesday, October 19 at 7:30 pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

As part of the Cathedral's 2021-2022 season of its Great Music in a Great Space concert series, this unique presentation of one of the most celebrated works of all time will be conducted by Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music. Briggs' transcription comprises organ, timpani, percussion, and features twelve singers from the Cathedral Choir as well as soloists Susanna Phillips, soprano; Kirsten Sollek, contralto; Bernard Holcomb, tenor; and Joseph Beutel, bass-baritone. This concert is a tribute to the NYC medical community and other essential workers for their commitment and care during the COVID pandemic. Admission is free for all with advance reservation. Attendees are invited to a pre-concert talk with David Briggs and Kent Tritle at 7 pm.

Described by The New York Times as "one of the world's greatest contemporary organists" and "a particularly good transcriber of orchestral works for his own instrument," David Briggs has transcribed orchestral compositions by Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Elgar, Bruckner, Brahms, Ravel, and Bach as well as Mahler's Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth Sixth, and Eighth. Other recent orchestral transcription commissions include Louis Vierne's Symphonie Op. 24, César Franck's Symphonie in D minor, Ralph Vaughan Williams' 5th Symphony, and Robert Schumann's 'Rhenish'.

Briggs transcribed Beethoven 9 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with the hope that it could offer both performers and audience members the chance to experience the sublimity of this work in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, while also social distancing. Combining Schiller's powerful texts with Beethoven's epic music, the symphony expresses the resilience of the human spirit.

Admission is offered without charge, but a reservation is needed for entry to the performance. The Cathedral requires proof of vaccination to attend liturgical, non-liturgical, and ticketed events. All attendees and/or ticketholders must be fully vaccinated (received the final dose at least 14 days before the performance date). At check-in, ticketholders will be required to show proof of full vaccination (the NYS Excelsior Pass or a hard copy or photo of the vaccination card and a valid ID).

For tickets and more information, visit the Cathedral's website.

Revived in 2011, Great Music in a Great Space reprises the legendary concert series first held at the Cathedral in the 1980s. Great Music in a Great Space presents choral, orchestral, and instrumental music, in the magnificent, deeply spiritual setting of the world's largest Gothic cathedral. Concerts take place in many locations: the vast space of the Crossing, the more intimate setting of the Great Choir, and the exquisite Chapels of the Tongues. The beloved holiday traditions of the Christmas Concert and New Year's Eve Concert for Peace are an integral part of our concert series.