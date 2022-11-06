Arianna String Quartet to Play KAMMERRAKU HARVEST This Month

Kyo-Shin-An Arts and Arts at TCI will present KAMMERRAKU HARVEST on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM. Celebrate autumn with music for Sankyoku and String Quartet featuring Sumie Kaneko, koto; Yoko Reikano Kimura, shamisen; James Nyoraku Schlefer, shakuhachi, as well as John McGrosso and Julia Sakharova, violins; Joanna Mendoza, viola.

Check out a video preview below!





The program features the New York Premiere of Four Ethereal Pieces, a KSA commission for shakuhachi, koto and string quartet by Aleksandra Vrebalov; the reprise of Floating Bridge of Heaven for shamisen, shakuhachi and string quartet by Donald Womack; Poem in the Evening, a sankyoku trio by Minoru Miki; and Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout by Gabriela Lena Frank, expertly performed by the incredible Arianna Quartet.



All Tickets $20

Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM

Tenri Cultural Institute

43A West 13 Street, Manhattan



All ticket holders must wear masks at the performance.



Tickets will be refunded in the event of illness or quarantine due to Covid-19. TICKETS

KYO-SHIN-AN ARTS:

Kyo-Shin-An Arts brings Japanese instruments - specifically koto, shakuhachi and shamisen - to Western classical music by working with established chamber ensembles, orchestras and great individual performers to bridge two musical cultures. It introduces composers, players and audiences to the beauty and versatility of Japanese instruments and the virtuosity of the musicians who play them. Concerts feature a blend of KSA commissions, other World, American and NY premieres, traditional and contemporary music for Japanese instruments and Western repertoire. kyoshinan.org

ARIANNA STRING QUARTET:

After more than three decades of working together, the Arianna String Quartet has firmly established itself as one of America's finest chamber ensembles. Their performances have been praised for "tonal warmth, fastidious balance and expressive vitality" (Chicago Tribune) and "emotional commitment and fluent virtuosity," (Pretoria News, South Africa). Formed in 1992, the ASQ garnered national attention by winning the Grand Prize in the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, First Prize in both the Coleman and Carmel Chamber Music Competitions, and were Laureates in the Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition. The ASQ has appeared throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and in South Africa. They have collaborated with members of the Vermeer, Tokyo, Cleveland and Juilliard Quartets, and their live performances have been heard on National Public Radio's "Performance Today," and "Live from Music Mountain", which broadcasts to 125 stations in the U.S. and to 35 countries. The ASQ has recorded for Albany Records and Urtext Digital Classics, and extensively with Centaur Records. In addition to their critically acclaimed recording of the two string quartets of Janácek, the ASQ has also recently completed their recordings of the Complete String Quartets of Beethoven. Since 2000, the members of the Arianna String Quartet have been the full-time string faculty at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where they teach applied violin, viola, and cello, and coach student chamber music ensembles. ariannaquartet.com

ARTS AT TCI and KYO-SHIN-AN ARTS PRESENT:

The excellent acoustics and intimate gallery setting of the Tenri Cultural Institute create a superb setting for listening to chamber music and offer audiences the rare opportunity to hear both traditional and contemporary music from two cultures in a setting similar to the music rooms of the courts and castles of both Europe and Japan. Over 300 years of chamber music tradition are presented throughout this series. Performances feature piano trios and string quartets from the great composers of Europe, music from Japan's Edo period written for shamisen, koto and shakuhachi and contemporary music combining Western and Japanese instruments. artsat.tenri.org