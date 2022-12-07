Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Clark Joins League of American Orchestras Leadership Team as Vice President, Finance and Administration

Clark is responsible for the organization’s financial management, and will also oversee the League’s human resources and information technology.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Andrew Clark has joined the League of American Orchestras' Leadership Team as Vice President, Finance and Administration. Clark is responsible for the organization's financial management, and will also oversee the League's human resources and information technology.

"Andrew's years of financial and strategic planning experience coupled with his strong passion for community service and social impact make him a great fit for the League," said Woods. "I'm thrilled that we can benefit from his skills and background as we work together to support the orchestra field while ensuring a sustainable future for our organization."

The League's Leadership Team is comprised of Simon Woods; Andrew Clark; Marlah Bonner-McDuffie, Vice President, Development; Rachel Rossos Gallant, Vice President, Marketing and Membership; Heather Noonan, Vice President, Advocacy; Caen Thomason-Redus, Vice President, Inclusion and Learning; and Karen Yair, Vice President, Research and Resources.

The national organization dedicated solely to the orchestral experience, the League of American Orchestras is comprised of more than 1,800 orchestra, institutional, and individual members.
Andrew Clark has spent his finance career in service of non-profits, providing crucial support to public advocacy organizations focused on financial literacy, urban planning, community engagement, and social work. Believing in the importance of strong financial support to a successful non-profit, Andrew has taken key roles in growing and changing organizations to help in transforming mission and service delivery.

He joins the League with over ten years of experience implementing strategic initiatives, building sustainable financial policies, and providing key business insights. Andrew was previously Director of Finance at Philadelphia's Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence, where he served at a moment of crucial pivot for the agency's strategic plan and organizational structure. Prior to that role, Andrew served for years as Finance Manager at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park Conservancy, a public space and natural lands advocacy organization, where he oversaw the financial management of large-scale capital campaigns and community engagement initiatives during exponential growth and restructuring.

Andrew has also been engaged for years with LGBTQ+ community leadership, recently joining the Philadelphia Mayor's Commission on LGBT Affairs and the Board of Directors for the Independence Business Alliance. Here he engages directly with the needs and voices of the community and acts as liaison to the Mayor's office and represents commercial opportunity initiatives.

Andrew studied Accounting at University of Delaware, where through student government he first acquired his passion for community building and service. He is thrilled to be joining an organization that advocates for innovation and access to live music on a national level, and looks forward to joining the League's New York City office in its mission to champion America's orchestras.


About the League


The League of American Orchestras leads, supports, and champions America's orchestras and the vitality of the music they perform. Its diverse membership of more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America runs the gamut from world-renowned orchestras to community groups, from summer festivals to student and youth ensembles, from conservatories to libraries, from businesses serving orchestras to individuals who love symphonic music. The national organization dedicated solely to the orchestral experience, the League is a nexus of knowledge and innovation, advocacy, and leadership advancement. Its conferences and events, award-winning Symphony magazine, website, and other publications inform people around the world about orchestral activity and developments. Founded in 1942 and chartered by Congress in 1962, the League links a national network of thousands of instrumentalists, conductors, managers and administrators, board members, volunteers, and business partners. Visit americanorchestras.org.






