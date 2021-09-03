American Composers Orchestra Opens 21-22 Season With A Welcome Back Family And Friends Chamber Concert
The concert takes place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
American Composers Orchestra (ACO) opens its 2021-2022 season, under the leadership of Artistic Director Derek Bermel and President Melissa Ngan, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 7pm with a Welcome Back Family and Friends Chamber Concert at DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 W. 37th St.).
ACO musicians including violinist Karen Kim, cellist Eugene Moye, pianist Christopher Oldfather, flutist Laura Conwesser, clarinetist Liam Burke, and percussionist Javier Diaz will perform music by a broad array of composers, many of whom are close to the orchestra - including current and former ACO Board of Directors members Alvin Singleton, Augusta Gross, Melinda Wagner, Robert Beaser, and Jonathan Bailey Holland.
The program features the New York premieres of Augusta Gross's Towards Night, Karen Lefrak's Daybreak; When, and Jonathan Bailey Holland's Mobius. It also includes Steven Gerber's Five Greek Folksongs (after Ravel), Alvin Singleton's Argoru VIII, Melinda Wagner's Unsung Chordata, Edward Thomas's Reflections, and selections from Robert Beaser's Souvenirs.
"This concert is a chance for us to gather and share music by composers near and dear to ACO's past, present, and future," says Bermel. "Join ACO for this intimate chamber event and meet some of the composers, as we celebrate 45 years of music-making in New York by ACO's stellar musicians."
Ngan adds, "It gives us great joy to welcome the ACO family back together with a program that celebrates the creative work of those who have shaped ACO in such extraordinary ways."
All audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization or the Food and Drug Administration and must maintain appropriate face coverings in accordance with current CDC guidelines.
American Composers Orchestra - 2021-2022 Program Highlights
Welcome Back Family and Friends Chamber Concert
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 7pm
DiMenna Center for Classical Music | 450 W. 37th St. | NYC
Performed by ACO Musicians
Tickets & Information: bit.ly/ACOFamily
STEVEN GERBER: Five Greek Folksongs (after Ravel)
AUGUSTA GROSS: Towards Night (New York Premiere)
ALVIN SINGLETON: Argoru VIII
KAREN LEFRAK: Daybreak; When (New York Premiere)
MELINDA WAGNER: Unsung Chordata
EDWARD THOMAS: Reflections
JONATHAN BAILEY HOLLAND: Mobius (New York Premiere)
ROBERT BEASER: Selections from Souvenirs
New Canons
Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 7pm | In-Person & Virtual
Co-Presented by American Composers Orchestra and Groupmuse Foundation
Online and at New York City locations to be announced
Performed by ACO Musicians, with six soloists located around the world
Tickets & Information: bit.ly/ACONewCanons
RAY LUSTIG: Latency Canons (ACO Commission)
TREVOR NEW: Cohere (ACO Commission, World Premiere)
Sanctuary
Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:30pm
Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall | 57th St. & 7th Ave. | NYC
Marin Alsop, Conductor
Jennifer Koh, Violin
Tickets & Information: bit.ly/ACOSanctuary
ANNA CLYNE: Restless Oceans (2018)
HANNAH KENDALL: Tuxedo: Vasco 'de' Gama (2020)
DAI WEI: New Work (ACO Commission, World Premiere)
PAULA MATTHUSEN: New Work (ACO Commission, World Premiere)
LISA BIELAWA: Sanctuary (Co-commissioned by ACO, New York Premiere)
The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout
Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8pm
Apollo Theater | 253 W 125th St. | NYC
Tickets & Information: bit.ly/ACOGathering
Co-Presented by the American Composers Orchestra and the Apollo
Co-Curated with National Black Theatre
In Partnership with Gateways Music Festival and Harlem Chamber Players
Conceived & Directed by Jonathan McCrory
Conducted by Michael Morgan
JOEL THOMPSON: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed (New York Premiere)
JASON MICHAEL WEBB & LELUND THOMPSON: Newâ€¯Commissionâ€¯(World Premiere)â€¯
COURTNEY BRYAN: Sanctum for orchestra and recorded sound
TOSHI REAGON: New Commission (World Premiere)
CARLOS SIMON: Amen! (New York Premiere of orchestral version)