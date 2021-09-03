American Composers Orchestra Opens 21-22 Season With A Welcome Back Family And Friends Chamber Concert

American Composers Orchestra (ACO) opens its 2021-2022 season, under the leadership of Artistic Director Derek Bermel and President Melissa Ngan, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 7pm with a Welcome Back Family and Friends Chamber Concert at DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 W. 37th St.).

ACO musicians including violinist Karen Kim, cellist Eugene Moye, pianist Christopher Oldfather, flutist Laura Conwesser, clarinetist Liam Burke, and percussionist Javier Diaz will perform music by a broad array of composers, many of whom are close to the orchestra - including current and former ACO Board of Directors members Alvin Singleton, Augusta Gross, Melinda Wagner, Robert Beaser, and Jonathan Bailey Holland.

The program features the New York premieres of Augusta Gross's Towards Night, Karen Lefrak's Daybreak; When, and Jonathan Bailey Holland's Mobius. It also includes Steven Gerber's Five Greek Folksongs (after Ravel), Alvin Singleton's Argoru VIII, Melinda Wagner's Unsung Chordata, Edward Thomas's Reflections, and selections from Robert Beaser's Souvenirs.

"This concert is a chance for us to gather and share music by composers near and dear to ACO's past, present, and future," says Bermel. "Join ACO for this intimate chamber event and meet some of the composers, as we celebrate 45 years of music-making in New York by ACO's stellar musicians."

Ngan adds, "It gives us great joy to welcome the ACO family back together with a program that celebrates the creative work of those who have shaped ACO in such extraordinary ways."

All audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization or the Food and Drug Administration and must maintain appropriate face coverings in accordance with current CDC guidelines.

American Composers Orchestra - 2021-2022 Program Highlights

Welcome Back Family and Friends Chamber Concert

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 7pm

DiMenna Center for Classical Music | 450 W. 37th St. | NYC

Performed by ACO Musicians

Tickets & Information: bit.ly/ACOFamily

STEVEN GERBER: Five Greek Folksongs (after Ravel)

AUGUSTA GROSS: Towards Night (New York Premiere)

ALVIN SINGLETON: Argoru VIII

KAREN LEFRAK: Daybreak; When (New York Premiere)

MELINDA WAGNER: Unsung Chordata

EDWARD THOMAS: Reflections

JONATHAN BAILEY HOLLAND: Mobius (New York Premiere)

ROBERT BEASER: Selections from Souvenirs





New Canons

Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 7pm | In-Person & Virtual

Co-Presented by American Composers Orchestra and Groupmuse Foundation

Online and at New York City locations to be announced

Performed by ACO Musicians, with six soloists located around the world

Tickets & Information: bit.ly/ACONewCanons

RAY LUSTIG: Latency Canons (ACO Commission)

TREVOR NEW: Cohere (ACO Commission, World Premiere)

Sanctuary

Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:30pm

Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall | 57th St. & 7th Ave. | NYC

Marin Alsop, Conductor

Jennifer Koh, Violin

Tickets & Information: bit.ly/ACOSanctuary

ANNA CLYNE: Restless Oceans (2018)

HANNAH KENDALL: Tuxedo: Vasco 'de' Gama (2020)

DAI WEI: New Work (ACO Commission, World Premiere)

PAULA MATTHUSEN: New Work (ACO Commission, World Premiere)

LISA BIELAWA: Sanctuary (Co-commissioned by ACO, New York Premiere)

The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8pm

Apollo Theater | 253 W 125th St. | NYC

Tickets & Information: bit.ly/ACOGathering

Co-Presented by the American Composers Orchestra and the Apollo

Co-Curated with National Black Theatre

In Partnership with Gateways Music Festival and Harlem Chamber Players

Conceived & Directed by Jonathan McCrory

Conducted by Michael Morgan

JOEL THOMPSON: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed (New York Premiere)

JASON MICHAEL WEBB & LELUND THOMPSON: Newâ€¯Commissionâ€¯(World Premiere)â€¯

COURTNEY BRYAN: Sanctum for orchestra and recorded sound

TOSHI REAGON: New Commission (World Premiere)

CARLOS SIMON: Amen! (New York Premiere of orchestral version)