American Classical Orchestra Postpones Performances

The new dates will be announced once confirmed.

Jan. 26, 2022 Â 

Due to COVID-19-related concerns, the American Classical Orchestra has announced the postponement of two of their performances.

The Feb. 3 (Harlem Parish) performance Revisit: The Chaconne Project with mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Peraza and the Feb. 26 (Alice Tully Hall) program Remember, featuring Mozart's Requiem with the American Classical Orchestra Chorus and the premiere of Thomas Crawford's Elegy for Strings, will both be postponed.

The new dates will be announced once confirmed.


