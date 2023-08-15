All Classical Portland Celebrates 40th Birthday And Announces New Brand Alignment

All Classical Portland - an independent, community-focused radio network serving nearly a quarter million listeners in the Pacific Northwest and a significant international audience - is proud to celebrate its 40th birthday this month. As part of this milestone, the station is thrilled to reintroduce itself as All Classical Radio, and to unveil its new logo and visual language in partnership with London-based boutique creative consultancy - Hyper Beau.

All Classical Radio's new brand alignment reflects its expansive geographic reach and impact, and its commitment to providing exceptional classical music experiences for loyal listeners, including millions of streams from over 100 countries across the world.

Since its inception in 1983, All Classical Radio has been dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape of the region by broadcasting classical music and fostering a love for the arts. All Classical Radio is the area's most accessible and wide-reaching resource for outstanding music, arts, and cultural programming and produces the vast majority of its content locally - a rarity in public media - demonstrating the station's commitment to its community. Over the past four decades, the station has become a beloved institution, serving as a trusted source for classical music enthusiasts, a beacon for community connection, and a platform for talented musicians and artists of all ages.

All Classical Radio's President and CEO, Suzanne Nance, shares, "We are honored to be recognized as a leader in public media, for high rankings in listenership as well as our innovative programming on the air and in the community. This brand alignment reflects our flourishing global reach and our welcoming hometown touch, and positions the station to improve its accessibility and visual recognition, especially in the digital media landscape. We remain committed to enhancing lives and breaking down barriers to classical music; welcoming all people and all communities to experience the power of the arts on All Classical. It's the same wonderful station listeners have grown to love over the past four decades, with a new vibrant look!"

With the development of its new visual language, All Classical Radio had two ambitious goals: firstly, to break the category norms for classical radio, and secondly to make a big visual impact in the digitally dominated media and music scene. The new visual universe was crafted with inspiration from the 20thCentury Orphic Cubism Art movement, which sees art as the unification of sensation and color. The minimalist 'C' logo has been paired back to create a pure lyrical abstraction of everything that makes All Classical Radio so unique: the layers of visual symbolism oscillate between musical sound waves, performance, audience, community and culture, all within a dynamic interplay of joyful and unexpected color. The intention is for the emotional intensity of the new imagery to spark passion for classical music in its myriad forms and expressions, to allow the listener and viewer to see themselves in the station, and to speak to the hearts of All Classical music and art lovers, listeners near and far, as well as the artists celebrated by the station.

Join All Classical Radio in celebrating its 40th birthday and its exciting next chapter. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements and special events throughout the year ahead including a forthcoming comprehensive website redesign, a retrospective exhibit to be displayed at the Oregon Historical Society this fall, and All Classical Radio's move to its new headquarters at the KOIN Tower in downtown Portland in early 2024. For more information, please visit allclassical.org.

See a visualization of the logo in different contexts below and click here for more assets.