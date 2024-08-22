Akropolis Reed Quintet Unveils 2024/2025 Season Highlights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Akropolis Reed Quintet will continue to share their signature warmth with audiences during the 2024-2025 season with a full schedule of concert performances, residency programs and workshops.

Highlights of Akropolis's 2024/2025 season include performances presented by ORCMA Chamber Series, Dayton ArtsLIVE, Calgary Pro Musica, Shenandoah New Music, Performance Series at the Williams Center for the Arts, Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, Los Alamos Concert Association, and RED NOTE New Music Festival. Chamber Music Corvallis and Patricia Valian Reser Center will co-present the new work Are We Dreaming the Same Dream with drummer Christian Euman and pianist Pascal Le Boeuf, who also composed the work. In addition to residencies at universities across North America, they continue to present the Detroit-based Together We Sound Festival, where they will feature Harriet Steinke's work Mass, an Akropolis commission celebrating Detroit's sacred gathering spaces, and will carry on residencies at MLK High School, Detroit School of Arts and Cass Tech High School. Akropolis will also hold readings and workshops at the University of Calgary, Shenandoah University, University of Michigan, Lafayette College, the Colburn School, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Tennessee Knoxville and University of Oregon. The quintet continues its Akropolis Chamber Music Institute Summer Festival at Bay View, with additional world premieres by Ryan Lindviet and Jonathan Newman, plus performances of recent commissions by Augusta Read Thomas, Derrick Skye, Stephanie Ann Boyd, Omar Thomas and Oswald Huỳnh.

Akropolis has received a $75,000 matching challenge grant from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation for significant organizational growth. Certified as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Akropolis must amass $75,000 in new giving by March 1, 2025 to meet the conditions of the matching challenge grant, which will benefit the permanent growth and sustainability of the quintet. Akropolis also recently hired its first non-quintet staff member, Operations and Development Manager Deanna Sirkot, marking another milestone in the group's 16th season.

As the 2024/2025 gets underway, Akropolis brings programs to the First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge (Tennessee) as part of the ORCMA Chamber Music Series on Saturday, September 21, 2024, and to the Roger Glass Center for the Arts (Dayton, OH), presented by Dayton ArtsLIVE on Sunday, September 22, 2024. A workshop in the Music Department at the University of Dayton will follow. They appear at North Carolina's Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities on Friday, October 4, 2024.

The American Music Festival presents Akropolis in a concert on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at the First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, NC. The program includes Marc Mellits's Splinter, Derrick Skye's A Soulful Nexus, Nina Simone's For All We Know and Jeff Scott's Homage to Paradise Valley. The quintet brings the same program to North Carolina's Beckwith Recital Hall for a concert presented by Chamber Music Wilmington on Sunday, October 6, 2024, before returning to Kerrytown Concert House in Ann Arbor, MI for a concert of new commissions as a part of their 2024 Together We Sound Festival on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The program features Stephanie Ann Boyd's new reed quintet, Lake of Muses, about the history and future of the Great Lakes.

On Friday, November 1, 2024 and Saturday, November 2, 2024, Akropolis appears at the Colburn School for a two-day residency featuring a variety of performances and events for Colburn students, including career development workshops and instruction for wind ensemble students. They head to Ridgecrest United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 3, 2024 for a Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society Concert, performing a program that includes Jeff Scott's Homage to Paradise Valley, Felix Mendelssohn's The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave), Oswald Huynh's These few specks of time and Ravel's Toccata from Le Tombeau de Couperin. They go on to conduct two educational events with music students in Ridgecrest Public Schools on Monday, November 4, 2024.

Akropolis returns to the University of Oregon for a residency on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, where they will work with woodwind students and perform a guest artist series concert at Beall Concert Hall. On Friday, November 8, 2024, they perform Are We Dreaming The Same Dream? at the Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts in Corvallis, OR. The program, co-presented by Chamber Music Corvallis and the Patricia Valian Reser Center, represents a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated pianist/composer Pascal Le Boeuf and drummer Marcus Finnie for a performance that draws together classical and jazz idioms to reflect on American identity. Akropolis released a recording of the work on Bright Shiny Things on April 26, 2024.

Calgary Pro Musica presents Akropolis in a new program, Masterworks, on Friday, February 7, 2025 at the Rozsa Centre at the University of Calgary - following an entrepreneurship workshop hosted by the quintet at noon on the same day. The concert program features works by Ravel, Omar Thomas, Derrick Skye and Gershwin, showcasing a blend of classical tradition with contemporary influences. On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Akropolis appears at Shenandoah University to lead composer readings as a guest artist ensemble. They hold a performance at 8:00pm on the same day at the Bright Box Theater as part of the Shenandoah New Music series. Other workshops include a return to the University of Michigan School of Music's EXCEL program on Saturday, January 25, 2025 and an appearance at Lafayette College to lead workshops and discussions on entrepreneurship and music on Friday, March 7, 2025.

From Wednesday, February 12 to Friday, February 14, 2025, Akropolis appears at Carnegie Mellon University's Kresge Recital Hall for a residency program featuring composer readings, chamber music coaching and class visits, before concluding with a Carnegie Mellon Chamber Series concert on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

On Monday, February 17, 2025, the University of Tennessee Knoxville will present Akropolis in the world premiere of a new work by Ryan Lindviet's at the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center, followed by residency activities including composer readings and winds classes on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Akropolis will head to the University of Oklahoma for their next residency on Tuesday, March 4, 2024, holding a Q&A session with School of Music students and presenting master classes before performing at the Sharp Concert Hall in the evening.

Akropolis will appear for an evening performance of Are We Dreaming The Same Dream? at the Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College on Saturday, March 8, 2025, preceded by a pre-concert discussion in the afternoon. On Sunday, March 23, 2025 at First Presbyterian Church in Yellow Springs, OH, Akropolis performs in a concert presented by Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, featuring commissions by Derrick Skye and Stephanie Ann Boyd. The quintet goes on to appear at Illinois State University's RED NOTE New Music Festival from Tuesday, March 25, 2025 to Thursday March 27, 2025. They will also appear at the Scheide Music Center in Wooster, OH on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a performance presented by the Wooster Chamber Music Series.

During the summer of 2025, Akropolis returns to its home base of Detroit to run the Together We Sound Festival New Music Festival. From Monday, May 12 to Wednesday, May 14, 2025, they will collaborate with local and national artists as well as Detroit youth, featuring concerts by the Detroit High School Composers as part of Akropolis's school year-length residency at MLK High School, Detroit School of Arts and Cass Tech High School. Since 2017, Akropolis has helped over 50 Detroit high school students to compose music, resulting in more than 10 new commissions this academic year. From Tuesday, May 27, 2025 to Sunday, June 1, 2025, Akropolis will appear in numerous community performances as part of the DPS Elementary Residency, featuring 14 concerts and events specially produced by the quintet. Akropolis ends the season with an engagement at the Duane W. Smith Auditorium in Los Alamos, New Mexico on Saturday, June 7, 2025, presented by the Los Alamos Concert Association.

Akropolis Reed Quintet 2024-2025 Season Calendar

Saturday, August 3 - Sunday, August 11, 2024

Akropolis Chamber Music Institute at Bay View

Bay View Music Festival | Petoskey, MI

Link: www.akropolisquintet.org/acmi/

Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 3:00pm

ORCMA Chamber Series Concert

First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge | Oak Ridge, TN

Link: www.orcma.org/concerts-and-events/akropolis-reed-quintet

Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 3:00pm

Monday, September 23, 2024 at 1:25pm

Dayton ArtsLIVE

Roger Glass Center for the Arts | Dayton, OH

Link: go.udayton.edu/glasscenter

Friday, October 4, 2024 at 4:00pm

Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities

Boyd House | Southern Pines, NC

Link: weymouthcenter.org/event-calendar/

Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:30pm

American Music Festival

First Presbyterian Church | Morehead City, NC

Link: www.americanmusicfestival.org/

Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 4:00pm

Chamber Music Wilmington

Beckwith Recital Hall | Wilmington, NC

Link: www.chambermusicwilmington.org/

Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 7:30pm

Together We Sound Festival

Kerrytown Concert House | Ann Arbor, MI

Link: www.kerrytownconcerthouse.com/events/list/

Friday, November 1, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Colburn School Residency

The Colburn School | Los Angeles, CA

Link: www.akropolisquintet.org/event/the-colburn-school-residency/

Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 4:00pm

Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society

Ridgecrest United Methodist Church | Ridgecrest, CA

Link: www.rcchambermusic.org/2024-25/Akropolis.html

Monday, November 4, 2024

Ridgecrest Public Schools Educational Concerts

Ridgecrest Public Schools | Ridgecrest, CA

Link: www.rcchambermusic.org/2024-25/Akropolis.html

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 12:00pm

Woodwind Studio Class

University of Oregon School of Music and Dance

Beall Concert Hall | Eugene, OR

Link: www.musicanddance.uoregon.edu/

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 7:30pm

University of Oregon Guest Artist Series

Beall Concert Hall | Eugene, OR

Link: www.musicanddance.uoregon.edu/

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 12:00pm

Oregon State University Wind Ensemble Workshop

Oregon State University School of Music

Link: www.akropolisquintet.org/events

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00pm

PRAx and Chamber Music Corvallis Presents:

Are We Dreaming The Same Dream? with Pascal Le Boeuf

Detrick Hall, Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts | Corvallis, OR

Link: www.chambermusiccorvallis.org/

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10:00am

School of Music EXCEL Program Intensive

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, MI

Link: www.akropolisquintet.org/events

Friday, February 7, 2025 at 1:00pm

Entrepreneurship Workshop

University of Calgary | Calgary, Canada

Link: www.calgarypromusica.ca/

Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00pm

Calgary Pro Musica

Rozsa Centre, University of Calgary | Calgary, AB, Canada

Link: www.calgarypromusica.ca/

Wednesday, February 12 - Friday, February 14, 2025

Carnegie Mellon University Residency

Composer Reading: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 for 6 hours

Convocation: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 2:00pm

CMU Chamber Series Concert: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30pm

Chamber Music coaching and class visits: Friday, February 14, 2025

Kresge Recital Hall, Pittsburgh, PA

Link: www.akropolisquintet.org/events

Monday, February 17, 2025 - Tuesday, February 18, 2025

University of Tennessee Knoxville (Ryan Lindveit world premiere)

Natalie L. Haslam Music Center, Knoxville, TN

Link: www.music.utk.edu/events/

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 12:00pm

Shenandoah New Music Composer Reading

Shenandoah University | Winchester, Virginia

Link: www.conservatoryperforms.org

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 8:00pm

Shenandoah New Music (Jonathan Newman World Premiere)

Bright Box Theater | Winchester, Virginia

Link: www.su.edu/performs/event/25-02-akropolis-reed-quintet/

Tuesday, March 4, 2024 (morning/afternoon)

University of Oklahoma

Q&A with School of Music students and individual master classes

OU School of Music | Norman, OK

Link: www.ou.edu/finearts/music/

Tuesday, March 4, 2024 at 7:30pm

University of Oklahoma

Sharp Concert Hall | Norman, OK

Link: www.ou.edu/finearts/music/

Friday, March 7, 2025

Entrepreneurship Workshop

Williams Center for the Arts, Lafayette College | Easton, Pennsylvania

Link: williamscenter.lafayette.edu/event/akropolis-reed-quintet/

Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 8:00pm

Are We Dreaming The Same Dream? with Pascal Le Boeuf and Christian Euman

Williams Center for the Arts, Lafayette College | Easton, PA

Link: www.williamscenter.lafayette.edu/

Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 4:00pm

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs

First Presbyterian Church | Yellow Springs, Ohio

Link: www.cmys.org/

Tuesday, March 25 - Thursday March 27, 2025

RED NOTE New Music Festival

Illinois State University | Normal, IL

Link: www.finearts.illinoisstate.edu/events-activities/red-note/

Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 4:00pm

Wooster Chamber Music Series

Gault Recital Hall in Scheide Music Center | Wooster, OH

Link: www.woosterchambermusic.com/

Monday, May 12, 2025 - Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Together We Sound Festival: Detroit High School Composers Concerts

MLK High School, Detroit School of Arts, Cass Tech High School | Detroit, Michigan

Link: www.akropolisquintet.org/detroit-hs-residency/

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Sunday, June 1, 2025

Together We Sound Festival: Community Concerts and DPS Elementary Residency

Link: www.akropolisquintet.org/together-we-sound/

Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 3:00pm

Los Alamos Concert Association (LACA)

Duane W. Smith Auditorium | Los Alamos, New Mexico

Link: www.losalamosconcert.org/season-schedule/

Comments