Adelaide Summer Festival Of Fine Music Returns 19 - 30 Jan 2023

The 2023 Summer Festival of Fine Music 2023 - Romantic and Modern is the fifth festival of fine music presented by the Adelaide Hills Chamber Players. The Festival's four themed concerts take place in venues throughout the Adelaide Hills and Adelaide city.



The season opens with Concerto Rhapsody from 19 - 23 January with concerts in four locations. In this premier performance the renowned William Hennessy AM directs the Hendrickson Strings from the Leader's Desk in a program including Beethoven's Piano Concerto no 4 with Lucinda Collins as soloist.



Concerto Rhapsody - Part of the Romantic and Modern Festival

7.30pmThursday 19 January, Centenary Hall, Goolwa,

7.30pm Friday 20 January, UKARIA, Mount Barker Summit,

7.30pm Saturday 21 January, Hopgood Theatre, Noarlunga

7.30pm Monday 23 January, St John's Church, Adelaide

Ticket Prices: Adults $65; Concession/Seniors $49; Students $25.

Bookings & Program Details: www.adelaidehillschamberplayers.com

The Festival continues with three concerts:

Symphonic Winds. Wind orchestra supremo, Bryan Griffiths, will direct a program for the Heysen Singers and winds with works by Stravinsky, Dvorak and culminating with Bruckner's majestic Te Deum, arranged for symphonic winds by outstanding Adelaide composer/arranger Martin Cheney.

The Seraphim Trio [Anna Goldsworthy, Helen Ayres, Timothy Nankervis] two afternoon recitals including Beethoven's Trio op 70 no 2 and Clara Schumann's remarkable Piano Trio.

Accent on the 20th Century. Percussion evangelist, Andrew Wiering has curated a program featuring Bartok, Rachmaninoff and Katchachurian, including the celebrated Sonata for two Pianos and Percussion with Michael Ierace and Sydney pianist Vatche Jambazian performing the fiendishly difficult piano parts

Brian Chatterton OAM, Festival Artistic Director: said of the Festival "The Romantic and Modern theme provides audiences with the opportunities to hear well-loved works of the 19th Century and, beside them, major works of the 20th Century that still receive far too little public playing time. "From the genesis of the Adelaide Hills Summer Festivals the accent has been on quality of presentation with artistic leadership coming from the finest national performance traditions.



"Artists at the apex of the Australian classical musical world like William Hennessy AM, Elizabeth Campbell, Helen Ayres, Sharon Grigoryan, Konstantin Shamray, Jonathan Bligh, Anthony Hunt, Joshua van Konkelenberg, Lucinda Collins and Mario Bellanova have lent their artistry to this vanguard impulse to satisfy the thirst for quality musical performances beyond the boundaries of big-City living."