Adelaide Cantata Band Announce Special New Years Eve Concert
Featuring works illuminating the narrative of the festive season and the cusp of the new year by J.S. Bach, A. Corelli and Australian composer Calvin Bowman.
South Australia's ever-popular Adelaide Cantata Band will ring in the new year with a special performance on the afternoon of New Year's Eve that will celebrate the year that has been and build anticipation for 2023.
The special performance which will take place at 3pm on Saturday, 31 December at Pilgrim Uniting Church, Flinders Street will feature a choir of professional vocal soloists and a chamber orchestra of expert Baroque instrumentalists - strings, oboes, natural horns and continuo - led by Ben Dollman and conducted by Kim Worley.
The powerful program, named Ring in the New features works illuminating the narrative of the festive season and the cusp of the new year by J.S. Bach, A. Corelli and Australian composer Calvin Bowman.
According to Kim Worley the concert will set the scene perfectly for New Year's celebrations and will feature festive favourites and a South Australian premiere.
"An Advent Cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach and Arcangelo Corelli's much loved Christmas Concerto will be heard alongside Part IV of Bach's Christmas Oratorio which was written to be performed at New Year," he said.
"We are incredibly excited to present the South Australian premiere of a work for Baroque Strings, by contemporary Australian composer Calvin Bowman. This work is a perfect choice for this occasion as it draws inspiration from being in the present moment and features Ben Dollman's beautiful and contemplative violin".
The concert which is generously supported by Arts SA and Pilgrim Uniting Church is an opportunity for Adelaide Cantata Band to thank South Australians for their support this year.
"We are very grateful for the support we have received this year and we are excited to be able to celebrate with a beautiful concert in such a stunning setting".
Tickets for the concert can be purchased through Try Booking.
