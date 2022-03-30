30 Competitors Announced For Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

The Cliburn announced today the 30 competitors selected to participate in the Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, taking place June 2-18, 2022, at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

From Jacques Marquis, Cliburn president and CEO:

"The 30 competitors we announce today were selected solely on their artistry. We know that their extraordinary ability to communicate through music will touch the world when they take the Cliburn stage this June.

The Cliburn must and will remain true to its mission as an artist-supporting cultural institution, and we are dedicated to the power of this artform to transcend boundaries. We make no distinction between non-political artists based on their nationality, gender, or ethnicity. We stand firmly with the music community around the globe in its commitment to these ideals.

The hearts of the people of the Cliburn are with the valiant Ukrainians as they courageously defend their homeland from the Russian regime. What is happening goes against everything that humankind should stand for."

2022 CLIBURN COMPETITORS

Tianxu An, China, age 23

Yangrui Cai, China, 21

Albert Cano Smit, Spain/Netherlands, 25

Dmytro Choni, Ukraine, 28

Federico Gad Crema, Italy, 23

Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31

Francesco Granata, Italy, 23

Arseniy Gusev, Russia, 23

Masaya Kamei, Japan, 20

Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20

Honggi Kim, South Korea, 30

Elizaveta Kliuchereva, Russia, 23

Shuan Hern Lee, Australia, 19

Andrew Li, United States, 22

Yunchan Lim, South Korea, 18

Denis Linnik, Belarus, 26

Kate Liu, United States, 28

Ziyu Liu, China, 24

Jonathan Mak, Canada, 25

Georgijs Osokins, Latvia, 27

Jinhyung Park, South Korea, 26

Changyong Shin, South Korea, 28

Ilya Shmukler, Russia, 27

Vitaly Starikov, Russia, 27

Clayton Stephenson, United States, 23

Yutong Sun, China, 26

Marcel Tadokoro, France/Japan, 28

Sergey Tanin, Russia, 26

Yuki Yoshimi, Japan, 22

Xiaolu Zang, China, 22

SELECTION PROCESS



An initial screening panel-comprising pianists Roberto Plano (Italy), Michel Beroff (France), Jamie Parker (Canada), Lydia Artymiw (United States), and Dominique Morel (Canada)-reviewed the record-breaking 388 applications, recommending 142 pianists to move forward. From those, the Screening Jury-Angela Cheng (Canada), Arnaldo Cohen (Brazil), Christopher Elton (United Kingdom), Alexander Kobrin (United States), and Anton Nel (South Africa/United States)-selected 72 to be invited to Fort Worth for the live Screening Auditions, March 6-12, 2022. That five-member Screening Jury then chose the 30 competitors, following the live auditions.

ABOUT THE SIXTEENTH VAN CLIBURN INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION



Widely considered one of the preeminent international music contests, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition exists to share excellent classical music with the largest international audience possible and to launch the careers of its winners every four years. Building on a rich tradition that began with its 1962 origins in honor of Van Cliburn and his vision for using music to serve audiences and break down boundaries, the Cliburn seeks, with each edition, to achieve the highest artistic standards while utilizing contemporary tools to advance its reach. The world's top young pianists compete for gold in front of a live audience in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as a global online viewership of more than 10 million. Beyond cash prizes, winning a Cliburn medal means comprehensive career management, artistic support, and bolstered publicity efforts for the three years following. Click for a selection of Cliburn Competition photos.

COMPETITION JURY

• Marin Alsop, jury chairman (United States)

• Jean-Efflam Bavouzet (France)

• Alessio Bax (Italy)

• Rico Gulda (Austria)

• Andreas Haefliger (Switzerland)

• Wu Han (China Taiwan/United States)

• Stephen Hough (United Kingdom)

• Anne-Marie McDermott (United States)

• Orli Shaham (Israel/United States)

• Lilya Zilberstein (Germany)

TICKETS

There is nothing like hearing, seeing, and feeling live music in an energetic, packed concert hall. Add to that the unmatched exhilaration of being there to cheer on 30 of the world's top emerging pianists as they strive to perform their best on an enormous world stage, in hopes of launching international careers. It's been 60 years since the first notes of the Cliburn Competition were played in Fort Worth, Texas. And the world will once again be attentively listening.

All tickets for individual concerts are on sale now, as are a variety of subscription options. Full information at cliburn.org/2022-tickets.

The health and safety of our patrons is of the utmost importance to the Cliburn. We will communicate any pandemic-related protocols to patrons closer to the Competition and will post updates at cliburn.org/concertsafety.

WEBCAST



As it has been since 2001, the entire Competition will be webcast live for a vast international audience. This online event promises to be one of the most-watched, highest-quality, well-produced in classical music history. Full details will be announced on May 3, 2022.

ABOUT THE CLIBURN



The Cliburn advances classical piano music throughout the world. Its international competitions, education programs, and concert series embody an enduring commitment to artistic excellence and the discovery of new artists. Established in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1962, the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (sixteenth edition, June 2-18, 2022) remains the most visible expression of that mission and is, as always, committed to its original ideals of supporting and launching the careers of emerging artists, ages 18-30. It shares the transformative powers of music with a wide global audience, through fully produced webcasts and by providing comprehensive career management and concert bookings to its winners. Rounding out its mission, the Cliburn also produces the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival (third edition, June 8-17, 2023) for exceptional 13- to 17-year-old pianists and the Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition (eighth edition, October 12-18, 2022) for outstanding non-professional pianists age 35 and older.

Over a four-year cycle, the Cliburn contributes to North Texas' cultural landscape with over 170 classical music performances for 150,000 attendees through competitions, free community concerts, and its signature Cliburn Concerts series. It presents 1,000 Cliburn in the Classroom in-school, interactive music education programs for more than 200,000 area elementary students. During the same time period, it garners the world's attention with over eight million visits from 170 nations for live concert and competition webcasts; 300 concerts worldwide booked for competition winners; more than 5,000 news articles about the Cliburn and its winners; and regular national radio broadcasts to 245 public radio stations. Cliburn.org

2022 CLIBURN COMPETITION MAJOR UNDERWRITERS

Amon G. Carter Foundation

Ann L. & Carol Green Rhodes Charitable Trust

BNSF Railway Foundation

Fort Worth Tourism Public Improvement District

Historic Hilton Fort Worth

Luther King Capital Management

Meta Alice Keith Bratten Donor Advised Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation

National Endowment for the Arts

Sewell Automotive Companies

Sid W. Richardson Foundation

Steinway & Sons

TCU

T.J. Brown & C.A. Lupton Foundation, Inc.

Texas Commission on the Arts

The Deena Jo Heide-Diesslin Foundation

The Frill Foundation

The Garvey Texas Foundation

The Gillian S. Fuller Foundation

The Junior League of Fort Worth, Inc.

The Rea Charitable Trust

The Ryan Foundation

Visit Fort Worth

William & Catherine Bryce Memorial Trust

William E. Scott Foundation