2023 Beijing Music Festival Brings Music From East And West To The Limelight

Celebrating young musicians from around the world.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener
BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors Photo 2 BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors
Distinguished Composer Lowell Liebermann To Curate 'Thornwillow Concerts At Calvary' In Ne Photo 3 Distinguished Composer Lowell Liebermann To Curate 'Thornwillow Concerts At Calvary' In Newburgh
The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANT Photo 4 The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANTHE

2023 Beijing Music Festival Brings Music From East And West To The Limelight

Young musicians from around the world shone at the 2023 Beijing Musical Festival, which spanned 24 days and concluded on Oct. 15. With the theme of "Music, Youth, Future, Attitude," the festival featured 28 performances of various classical music forms, spotlighting young classical musicians.

"China's classical music culture is at a turning point," said Long Yu, chairman of the festival's artistic committee. "The Beijing Music Festival serves as the starting point for young Chinese musicians worldwide to enter the global stage and contribute to a new chapter of China's music industry."

The festival opened with the world premiere of the symphonic suite Homage to Liu Tianhua, in memory of China's modern music pioneer Liu Tianhua. It was composed by Zou Ye and is based on Liu's instrumental music. "I was deeply moved by the concert," said Zou. "I wrote it not only to commemorate the institute but to pay tribute to every generation of Chinese musicians over the past century."

Young musicians performing at the festival included Zhang Haotian, piano; Mo Mo, cello; and Mei Diyang, viola. Diyang, 29, is the principal viola of the Berliner Philharmoniker. At a Sept. 26 jazz concert, the cellist Laufey Lin performed with the China Philharmonic Orchestra under Jin Yukuang. Jin and Lin are both 23.

The Shanghai Quartet returned on Oct. 2, performing Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite and John Adams' Absolute Jest with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. The concert was conducted by Sun Yifan, 29. From Oct 10-13, the Mahler Foundation Festival Orchestra performed three concerts with a "Dialogue with Mahler" theme, led by the British conductor John Warner.

Another highlight was the symphonic dance The Monkey King, composed by Liu Sola and inspired by the classic animated movie. The composition incorporates numerous elements of traditional Chinese music. "Both commissioned works demonstrate our reverence to the country's profound historical culture," Yu said. "Our generation of Chinese musicians must create works of the era and pass them down to future generations."

On Sept. 30, Beijing's Poly Theatre staged Pastoral for the Planet, a visual symphony by Spanish avant-garde theater troupe La Fura dels Baus. Three concerts were also held at the Divine Music Administration of the Temple of Heaven, the highest ritual music academy during the Ming and Qing dynasties. The festival concluded with the BMF Festival Orchestra Gala.



RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
St. Lukes United Methodist Church to Present Christmas Festival With Original Arrangement Photo
St. Luke's United Methodist Church to Present Christmas Festival With Original Arrangements by Composer Taylor Scott Davis

St. Luke's United Methodist Church presents Christmas Festival on Dec. 17 featuring original arrangements by composer Taylor Scott Davis.

2
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Reveals 2023 Young Artist Competition Winners Photo
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Reveals 2023 Young Artist Competition Winners

Nine young musicians competed in the final round of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 29th National Young Artist Competition. Xinran Shi, Diego Chapela-Perez, and Esme Arias-Kim were announced as the gold medalists, and they will perform with the VSO in January 2024.

3
Global Superstar Cellist Hauser Releases First-Ever Holiday Album Christmas Photo
Global Superstar Cellist Hauser Releases First-Ever Holiday Album Christmas

Global superstar cellist Hauser has released his first-ever holiday album, 'Christmas,' available now from Sony Music Masterworks.

4
Invoke Releases New Album EVOLVE & TRAVEL On Sono Luminus Photo
Invoke Releases New Album 'EVOLVE & TRAVEL' On Sono Luminus

Invoke's new album 'Evolve & Travel' is now available via Sono Luminus.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
The Cleveland Orchestra in Classical Music The Cleveland Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (1/20-1/20)
Igor Levit in Classical Music Igor Levit
Carnegie Hall (3/07-3/07)
Timo Andres in Classical Music Timo Andres
Carnegie Hall (2/23-2/23)
Orchestre de Paris in Classical Music Orchestre de Paris
Carnegie Hall (3/16-3/16)
Ensemble Modern in Classical Music Ensemble Modern
Carnegie Hall (4/12-4/12)
An Evening with John Williams and Yo-Yo Ma in Classical Music An Evening with John Williams and Yo-Yo Ma
Carnegie Hall (2/22-2/22)
New York String Orchestra in Classical Music New York String Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (12/24-12/24)
Jan Lisiecki in Classical Music Jan Lisiecki
Carnegie Hall (3/13-3/13)
Daniil Trifonov in Classical Music Daniil Trifonov
Carnegie Hall (12/12-12/12)
Dover Quartet / Leif Ove Andsnes in Classical Music Dover Quartet / Leif Ove Andsnes
Carnegie Hall (4/30-4/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  