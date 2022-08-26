Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

16-Year-Old Cellist Miriam K. Smith Releases Second Album, Momentum, On Azica Records

The album features Prokofiev's Cello Sonata in C Major, Stravinsky's Suite Italienne, and Boulanger's Trois Pièces pour violoncelle et piano.

Aug. 26, 2022  

On Friday, October 21, 2022, American cello prodigy Miriam K. Smith, praised for her "polished, accurate playing" (American Record Guide), releases her second commercial album, Momentum, on Azica Records.

In collaboration with pianist and Steinway artist Sandra Wright Shen, the album features Prokofiev's Cello Sonata in C Major, Stravinsky's Suite Italienne, and Boulanger's Trois Pièces pour violoncelle et piano. Smith performs on an Italian cello by an unknown maker from the 18th century, graciously loaned by an anonymous donor and currently being investigated to determine its exact origin.

Smith says, "When a wave begins, it gathers momentum, so with this collection of music I see a gathering of energy into our modern era. I perceive this momentum in each of these composers' works propelling the arts forward in their time... And so, we continue today in the wave of momentum which began long ago."

The album opens with Prokofiev's Cello Sonata, written in 1949, only a few years after WWII. Smith shares, "The sonata showcases the emotions that were felt after the war and the suspense of the years that will follow. Just a year before Prokofiev wrote this sonata, much of his music was banned by the Soviet government, but despite these troubling circumstances, he managed to compose a beautiful sonata filled with joyous and cheerful melodies."

Of Stravinsky's Suite Italienne, Smith explains, "From my years of ballet training, I often approach a piece of music with dance in mind. Because Suite Italienne is a cello and piano version of the ballet Pulcinella, created by Stravinsky and cellist Gregor Piatigorsky, it felt very natural... To me, each movement brings a different character with a different mood, and the finale brings all the characters together for a hymn-like opening and one last vivacious dance."

Originally composed for organ, Nadia Boulanger's Trois Pièces shares part of the brilliant composer's small but substantial oeuvre. Smith explains, "It is bittersweet for me because Ms. Boulanger's compositional body of work is too small. Instead, she gave her life's work to teaching and thus her impact is much greater as she influenced so many composers and musicians... As I was considering the composers for this album, I found an interesting connection between them all. They all spent time in Paris. Boulanger was a Parisienne, but she was also a great supporter of Stravinsky. Prokofiev and Stravinsky both spent time outside Russia to escape the persecution of the regime. Prokofiev did return to his native land but it was a trying time for him under the Soviet government while Stravinsky remained in the United States following his time in France until his death."

About Miriam K. Smith
Cellist Miriam K. Smith (b. 2006) is rapidly gaining recognition as an immensely talented and charismatic soloist, appearing with orchestras across the United States. Since making her concerto debut at age of 8 with Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1, Smith has performed as soloist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, Hendersonville Symphony, Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra and Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, among others.

While on tour, Miriam performs private and public community outreach concerts, as well as television and radio interviews, and has an episode featured on PBS's Emmy-winning Showcase with Barbara Kellar. Also an active chamber musician, she regularly performs in recital and chamber concerts throughout the country. Smith was featured via interview for the Cello Museum in June 2021 and won First Place in both the American Protégé International competition and American Fine Arts Festival competition, leading to three performances at Carnegie Hall.

Her first commercial release - Flair, recordings of works by Barber, Falla, Piazzolla, and Tchaikovsky, on MSR Classics - is available on digital streaming platforms. Miriam K. Smith is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and studies with Alan Rafferty of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. She performs on an Italian cello of an unknown maker from the 18th century, graciously loaned by an anonymous donor. Learn more at www.miriamksmith.com.

Momentum Track List

Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev (1891-1953) - Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119
1. I. Andante grave [11:59]
2. II. Moderato [5:07]
3 .III. Allegro ma non troppo [8:23]

Igor Fyodorovich Stravinsky (1882-1971) - Suite Italienne
4. I. Introduzione [2:25]
5. II. Serenata [3:16]
6. III. Aria [5:21]
7. IV. Tarantella [2:20]
8. V. Minuetto e Finale [4:48]

Nadia Boulanger (1887-1979) - Trois Pièces pour violoncelle et piano
9. I. Modéré [3:10]
10. II. Sans vitesse et à l'aise [1:49]
11. III. Vite et nerveusement rythmé [2:46]

Total Time: 51:24

Azica Records ACD-71354
Producer and Recording Engineer - Alan Bise
Executive Production - The Sound Press, LLC
Photography - Will Crooks
Videography - Caleb Chamberlain
Recorded at Goshen College, Sauder Hall




