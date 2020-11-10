12-Year-Old Grace Moore Becomes One of the Youngest Composers For the New York Philharmonic

In October, Moore's first piece composed for the NY Phil had its world premiere.

12-year-old Grace Moore is making history as one of the youngest composers for the New York Philharmonic, Pix11 reports.

Moore, a seventh grade student at Poly Prep in Dyker Heights, is a participant of the New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers program, which teaches young people to create music. Their music then goes on to be performed by the New York Philharmonic.

In October, Moore's first piece composed for the NY Phil had its world premiere.

As a young woman of color, Moore believes she is breaking barriers and hopes to inspire others to create music as well.

"I hope everyone follows their hobbies and do what they love," she said.

New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers is an afterschool program through the School Partnership Program for grades 3-5 that exposes students to the instruments of the orchestra, nurtures their inherent creativity, and culminates with original works performed by members of the Philharmonic.

Learn more at https://nyphil.org/education/learning-communities/very-young-composers.

