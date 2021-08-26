Word Collections Adds Billy Crystal, Drew Carey, and More

Word Collections has confirmed agreements to represent the work of legendary comedians Billy Crystal and Drew Carey. Word Collections licenses legally required, non-musical Literary Work rights in spoken word comedy and other performing arts for streaming services such as Spotify, YouTube, broadcast radio (digital and terrestrial) and others.

Word Collections is currently representing copyrights and works by the Richard Pryor Estate, Dick Gregroy Estate, Robin Williams Estate, George Carlin Estate, Margaret Cho, Bill Hicks Estate, David Cross, Louie Anderson, Bill Engvall, Muhammad Ali Estate, Robert Schimmel, Jim Breuer, Andrew Dice Clay and more (see below for larger list).

Founder and CEO Jeff Price comments "Anytime anywhere on the planet a sound recording of a comedian is played on AM/FM radio, broadcast on SiriusXM, Pandora or any other digital radio station, streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Tidal, played in a video on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, downloaded on a podcast there must be a license with the comedian that worte the words and a royalty must be paid.

To this point in time-for the upwards of one trillion global streams over the past decade of these comedian recordings-they have been paid nothing of an estimated five hundred million dollars they would have earned had their rights been licensed and paid on in the first place.""Word Collections," continues Price, "will make certain they are properly licensed and paid from the hundreds of billions of past and future global streams and radio broadcasts of their works. It's the least we can do for them."

