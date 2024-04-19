Patrick H. Moore to Release ROGUES & PATRIOTS, Second Installment Of The Nick Crane Thriller Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a world of corruption and conspiracy, one man stands against the tide. Join Nick Crane on a relentless quest for justice in Patrick H. Moore's electrifying new thriller, Rogues & Patriots.

Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled exploration of power, deception, and redemption as acclaimed crime writer Patrick H. Moore unveils Rogues & Patriots, the highly anticipated second installment in his thrilling Nick Crane trilogy. Published by Down & Out Books, this crime thriller is set to hit shelves on April 22, 2024, promising readers an adrenaline-fueled foray into the perilous world of veteran LA PI Nick Crane.

In Rogues & Patriots, Moore plunges readers into the depths of corruption and tyranny, where one man's courage becomes a beacon of hope in a landscape fraught with danger. As the prequel to the critically acclaimed 27 Days, this novel follows Nick Crane's relentless pursuit of justice against the backdrop of a nation teetering on the brink of chaos.

Eight years after the fall of Frank Constantine, a murderous military shrink, Crane finds himself ensnared in a deadly game orchestrated by the nefarious Miles Amsterdam and his cabal of aristocratic "super patriots." Threatened with abduction and rendition to a black site in Egypt, Crane must summon all his strength and resourcefulness to resist the Principals' sinister agenda, which includes inciting anti-Muslim violence all across America.

Packed with pulse-pounding action, razor-sharp narration, and a cast of well-drawn characters, Rogues & Patriots delivers an electrifying reading experience that will leave readers on the edge of their seats. As Crane navigates a treacherous landscape where loyalties are tested and alliances forged in the crucible of conflict, Moore masterfully explores themes of resilience, integrity, and the enduring quest for truth.

In addition to his work as a crime writer, Patrick H. Moore is a seasoned investigator and sentencing mitigation specialist, bringing a wealth of firsthand experience to his compelling narratives. With a Master's degree in English Literature from San Francisco State University and a background in music, Moore's eclectic journey enriches his storytelling with authenticity and depth.

Join Nick Crane on an unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness, where nothing is as it seems, and trust is the ultimate currency. Rogues & Patriots is now available for pre-order on Amazon, with the official release slated for April 22, 2024.

https://www.amazon.com/Rogues-Patriots-Nick-Crane-Thriller-ebook/dp/B0CVG42JRY

For more information about Patrick H. Moore and his Nick Crane trilogy, visit his website at https://www.patrickhmoorewriter.com