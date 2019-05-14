Wisconsin Author Uses Fiction Thrillers To Tell The Hard Truth In STOLEN

"Stolen" (ISBN: 978-1733900812) by Caroline Klug is released in print today. It's the first in a planned series of fiction thrillers centering on controversial topics like drugs, sex trafficking, adultery, suicide, and other all too common mainstream struggles. These thrillers are sure to engage readers from beginning to end, but readers looking more closely will discover underlying allegories designed to inspire and encourage people in their personal lives.

The literary landscape is filled with books telling stories of serial killers, destructive social behaviors, and dark endings. Caroline Klug, however, has brought the dark into the light by delivering the macabre and turning it into a message of inspiration and hope.

Caroline Klug says, "I love scary or suspenseful movies and books, but find it difficult to navigate that landscape without running into things that are overly gratuitous, or leave you feeling in a dark place."

She adds, "I also have a heart for real-world social issues and personal struggles people often shy away from being open about. I feel called to write thrillers that captivate and entertain my audience, but leave them with a meaningful and heart-changing message. My goal is to leave my readers better than my books find them."

"Stolen" chronicles the story of a Milwaukee-based teenage runaway abducted by a serial killer who holds her captive in a remote prison in the woods. Failed escapes, physical torture, and mental anguish mark her days in isolation.

Alternating chapters weave her story around Sarah, a woman riddled with questions about her own past, who suspects the man she lives with may not be what he seems.

These stories unfold and connect to bring to life the anguish of isolation and the choices that paved the way into their prisons. It also brings the gentle whisper of love and the audacious hope of freedom. "Stolen" is a thriller with a twist that will take the reader on a journey of pain and terror, as well as an unexpected journey of redemption.

About the Author:

Caroline Klug is an author of inspirational fiction, using thrillers and short story collections as a way to bring insights to people all over the world. In addition to fiction, she has a passion for writing non-fiction books that teach, inspire, and encourage. She has one daughter, Kyra. Caroline and her husband, Jim, live in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In summers, they frequent their sailboat in beautiful Door County, Wisconsin. Caroline is currently working on her second thriller, "What Lies in Wait," anticipated Fall of 2019.

Learn more at: www.carolineklug.com/





