Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WORLD OF WARCRAFT: NEW FLAVORS OF AZEROTH The Official Cookbook Out June 1

Let culinary expert Nomi be your guide in World of Warcraft: Flavors of Azeroth.

Mar. 11, 2021  

WORLD OF WARCRAFT: NEW FLAVORS OF AZEROTH The Official Cookbook Out June 1

Journey through Azeroth and prepare to feast on new culinary delights inspired by World of Warcraft. In WORLD OF WARCRAFT: NEW FLAVORS OF AZEROTH: THE OFFICIAL COOKBOOK (Insight Editions; 6/1).

Pandaren chef Nomi has collected the best recipes from his travels and will teach you everything you need to know as you feast your way through Azeroth.

Celebrated Pandaren chef Nomi began his culinary studies in Halfhill, working under great chefs and patient adventurers. Through the years-and after learning new and creative ways to craft Badly Burnt Food-this intrepid cook has perfected his craft through his travels across Azeroth, learning countless regional recipes and techniques from Pandaria, the Broken Isles, and even the mysterious Shadowlands.

Each chapter features easy-to-follow dishes, as well as numerous tips on how to not burn your food. Let culinary expert Nomi be your guide in World of Warcraft: Flavors of Azeroth.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Youth Hot Mess Princess T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Broadway Baby Onesie
May Break Into Song T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Books Stories
David M. Hamlin Releases New Crime Mystery KILLER COCKTAIL Photo

David M. Hamlin Releases New Crime Mystery KILLER COCKTAIL

PALM BEACH TABOO: New Thriller By Tom Turner Shot To #1 New Release On Amazon Photo

PALM BEACH TABOO: New Thriller By Tom Turner Shot To #1 New Release On Amazon

Maria Schindlecker Releases New YA Fantasy Adventure - JOSIE FOWLER AND THE MIRROR OF ANKU Photo

Maria Schindlecker Releases New YA Fantasy Adventure - JOSIE FOWLER AND THE MIRROR OF ANKUSHA

Julia Oliver Promotes Her Historical Romantic Novel DREAM OF THE WHITE STALLION Photo

Julia Oliver Promotes Her Historical Romantic Novel DREAM OF THE WHITE STALLION


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel