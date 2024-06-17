Violist And Composer Nick Revel Releases Latest Method Book, The Hero Levels: 25 Fantasy Etudes To Slay Evil

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, July 1, 2024, GRAMMY-nominated violist and composer Nick Revel, a founding member of the PUBLIQuartet, releases his etude book, DragonScales: The Hero Levels, 25 Fantasy Etudes to Slay Evil, via Amazon.

This innovative etude book, part of Revel's video game-inspired DragonScales series, draws inspiration from role-playing games, leading players on a mystical journey filled with dragons and magical realms. The first etude is free for the public and can be experienced here.

The Hero Levels includes 25 etudes accompanied by audio play-along recordings, challenging readers with technical passages, extended techniques, theory workbooks, and improvisation as the hero character battles to slay evil. Revel comments, "Learning the craft of an instrument should be fun! Fun stimulates brain activity and learning happens quicker and deeper. I wanted to create a large-scale flexible learning tool for multiple instruments and difficulty levels that access multiple sources of creativity along the way. My hope is that you, the player, and the Hero will play this game and feel inspired to make your story come to life. I hope others will learn from this book as I have. And with that, may the power of the Sacred Spirit Crystal bless you on your journey through the Hero Levels!"

The story invites musicians into the enchanting world of Amberglade, where they assume the role of a young hero who embarks on a daring adventure after hearing whispers of a cursed monster guarding hidden treasure in the Eldervale Wilds. The story, filled with themes of bravery and self-discovery, sets the stage for the musical journey players will experience through the etudes. This narrative context enriches the practice experience, blending storytelling with technical skill development.

The Hero Levels features three components: the written story, notated etudes, and audio play-along recordings. Readers can access all external links via a single QR code page, and for a fully immersive experience, wireless earbuds, headphones, or quality speakers are recommended.

The book offers violin, viola, and cello versions and is available in Noble and Legend difficulty modes. All six variants share the same story and audio recordings and can be harmoniously combined, enabling multiplayer mode with friends, teachers, or group classes. The book is not limited to a specific skill level or instrument, making it a valuable resource for all musicians. Many of the etudes are also suitable for performance at recitals or juries, and they function effectively as stand-alone studies that do not require the written story or the audio play-along.

Additional resources linked via the QR code include practice tempo playlists at 60%, 80%, and 90% of full tempos, a Demo Play-through playlist that has recorded performances of all the Viola Legend etudes, and a Community Space playlist showcasing the work and progress of fellow players. Revel envisions this community as a supportive space for musicians to share their journeys and learn from one another.

Nick Revel is a Multi-GRAMMY Nominated violist, composer, engineer, and educator based in Queens, NY. As the founding violist of PUBLIQuartet, he has toured internationally, performing and premiering original and improvised new music on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in Carnegie Hall, the New York City Ballet, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Library of Congress, and String Quartet Biennale Amsterdam. Their recent GRAMMY Nominated album, What is American (2022, Bright Shiny Things), topped the Billboard Classical charts and streamed over one million times. They regularly collaborate with Hiromi and have performed at the Montreal Jazz, L.A. Jazz, and Gilmore Piano Festivals. PUBLIQuartet was named Artist-in-Residence at Carnegie Hall PlayUSA's 2021-2022 convening, creating improvisation and story-telling tools for thousands of students across dozens of U.S. educational institutions.

As a versatile composer, Nick Revel has demonstrated his ability to create across genres, producing two full-length albums of original electro-acoustic works for viola: Letters to My Future Self (2018, Centaur Records) and DREAM COLLIDER (2022, Sapphire Records). His tracks have earned placements on top podcasts like Doug Fearn's My Take on Music Recording. His recent composition awards include Catalyst Quartet's blind C.Q. Minute call for scores, fivebyfive ensemble's 2020 call for original scores, the Red Jasper Award Shortlist, and finalist in the Golden Hornet Smackdown IV string quartet competition.

As an audio engineer and recording artist, Nick has produced and engineered chamber orchestras, chamber ensembles, soloists, and choirs across the country with credits on GRAMMY Nominated albums Of Power (2021, Bright Shiny Things) and What Is American (2022, Bright Shiny Things). He is a featured violist on over 35 albums and commercial and film soundtracks, many of which were recorded remotely at his home studio during the pandemic for artists worldwide. They were featured in the No Longer Suitable for Use (2021) short film and the All That Breathes (2023) documentary trailer.

As an accomplished educator and author, Nick Revel has shared his knowledge and expertise with the world. His method book DragonScales 3-Octave Scales and Arpeggios (2023, Amazon KDP) has been a success, with nearly 500 copies sold. He is currently working on his latest project, DragonScales: The Hero Levels, 25 Fantasy Etudes to Slay Evil. He lives with his wife, violist and educator Nora Krohn, and they are considering adding a dog to their family.

