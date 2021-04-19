Vince Spinnato to Release Tell-All Memoir MY PURSUIT OF BEAUTY

Cosmetic chemist and "certified nose," Vince Spinnato is the go-to expert in beauty product development, with a career spanning over 25 years in the personal care, cosmetic and fine fragrance industries. As President & CEO of TurnKey Beauty, VS Vincenzo Ltd., and Vincenzo Skincare, Spinnato has formulated and developed hundreds of products for skin and hair care, color cosmetics, bath & body and fine fragrances as well as baby and pet products.

A cosmetics and beauty industry expert, Spinnato has been at the helm refining and developing cutting-edge technology, as well as FDA-approved ingredients for over 300 brands for the private sector and retail companies, including Chanel, Estee Lauder, MAC, Victoria Secret, Bath & Body Works, Gap/Banana Republic and more. He's developed fragrances and beauty products for celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Victoria Beckham, Seth MacFarlane, Jessica Simpson, Michael Jordon, and Lindsay Lohan, among others.

In a new tell-all memoir, Spinnato reveals the juicy happenings and hilarious encounters he's come across in the industry and throughout his life in My Pursuit of Beauty: A Cosmetic Chemist Reveals The Glitz, The Glam and The Batsh*t Crazy.

"In true Vinny Spinnato fashion, I bumbled my way to success despite the people who promised moon dust and instead delivered muck. There were also the funny and tragic events like the time I accidentally spilled red wine and linguini all over Lauren Bacall's designer white suit while we were lunching. Another time, I got stuck in a water slide that required melted butter, the fire department and a large dose of public humiliation. Not to mention the time post 9/11 that I flew on a commercial jet accompanied by fighter planes prepared to shoot us down."

VINCE SPINNATO is the CEO and founder of TurnKey Beauty, Inc., VS Vincenzo Ltd., Inc., and Vincenzo Skincare LLC. He has developed new private-label and white-label product lines for hundreds of cosmetic, treatment, and healthcare companies, as well as for scores of celebrities, retailers, and entrepreneurs. A documentary on his life will premiere in 2021.

My Pursuit of Beauty is now available in paperback and ebook wherever books are sold. The audiobook will release on May 18, 2021. For more information, please visit http://mypursuitofbeautythebook.com/ and http://vincespinnato.com.