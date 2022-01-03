THE GIFT OF LOVE: COMMITTED Helps Readers Cultivate Lasting Relationships

Stories of flawless families and perfect romances fill social media feeds and TV screens year round, but during the holiday season in particular, these idyllic narratives can trigger feelings of loneliness in those still searching for that special someone.

Here to help readers discard preconceived notions, reconsider unrealistic expectations, and truly understand people and personalities that work well together is world-renowned psychologist Dr. Carmen Harra.

"Commitment can't be forced, scheduled or altered. It either comes from the heart or it doesn't," says Dr. Harra.

Whether you're entering the dating scene for the first time, starting over or hoping to strengthen a current relationship, Dr. Harra's new book, Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes, will prompt you to reevaluate the way you think about love and ultimately make better choices.

In Committed, Dr. Harra and co-author and daughter Alexandra Harra, who is a certified relationship coach, explain the seven main archetypes we all encounter, the promises they hold and the challenges they pose to relationships.

The first part of Committed is devoted to the work we need to do on the inside, and readers will learn how to reexamine core beliefs they hold, clear karmic patterns, heal any emotional trauma, liberate themselves from people who no longer serve them and develop an unshakable sense of self-worth.

The second half of the book teaches readers how to identify archetypes in others and themselves, navigate the world of online dating, build emotional intimacy, mediate external influences and apply real-world solutions to resolve relationship problems.

Ultimately, Committed aims to help you find and keep the love you deserve: an authentic, impassioned relationship that fills you with excitement each morning and puts your mind at ease every night.

Dr. Carmen Harra is an intuitive psychologist, best-selling author, radio show host and relationship expert. In the past 25 years, she has helped over 40,000 people rediscover peace of mind, reclaim personal power and regain joy. Her clients come from all walks of life, from the lady next door to Hollywood celebrities and eminent politicians. She's the author of international best-sellers like Everyday Karma, Decoding Your Destiny, The Eleven Eternal Principles, and Wholeliness, among others. Carmen has been featured in such publications as The New York Times, New York Post, and New York Daily News, and on shows like Good Morning America, The View, Good Day New York, the Today show, and Fox News. She currently hosts Miracle Guidance for Everyday Life every Tuesday on OMTimes Radio, and her new show, Live Now!, debuts on KMET News ABC Radio Affiliate Station on January 7, 2022.

Alexandra Harra is a certified life and relationship coach and author, while also boasting commendable career accomplishments as a writer. She writes regularly for renowned publications such as The Huffington Post and proactively aids her mother's mission to bring joy and love into people's relationships.

