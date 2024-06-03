Stacey McCann Releases New Book THE ART OF MINDKEEPING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stacey McCann has released her new book The Art of Mindkeeping: The Secret to Activating Wisdom, Healing, and Spiritual Fulfillment through Lumen Consciousness. This transformative self-help book explores the profound realms of spiritual growth, healing, and self-discovery.

Are you yearning for a higher state of being, a connection to something greater but struggling to find the path? The Art of Mindkeeping is your guide to unlocking a profound spiritual journey that's been within you all along. Through the revolutionary concept of Mindkeeping, author Stacey McCann unveils a transformative process that evolves individuals past the hurts and pains of the physical world, guiding them to their true nature as spirits in human form.

McCann's book introduces readers to a 4-step framework called SOAR, explaining the differences between the human mind and Lumen mind, and guiding them on how to tap into the Lumen mind by using higher senses. Additionally, readers will learn about the five parts of the mind system and how they work with our emotions, providing a practical and accessible path to reaching a profound spiritual destination.

The Art of Mindkeeping infuses daily life with healing, purpose, wisdom, and compassion. Through the SOAR paradigm, McCann helps readers develop a personal compass to identify and follow their true north star.

About the Author:

Stacey McCann is a natural-born healer, a pioneer in human technology and evolution, and a Mindkeeper. With over 30 years of experience mastering the art of Mindkeeping, she continues to inspire and guide others on their paths to healing and spiritual growth. Her life and work stand as a testament to the profound connections between mind, body, and universe, providing a beacon for those ready to embark on a journey of inner healing.

The Art of Mindkeeping is now available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Art-Mindkeeping-Activating-Fulfillment-Consciousness-ebook/dp/B0CY9LC4W2

Comments