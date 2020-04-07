Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance HER SEAFARING SCOUNDREL

Author Sophie Barnes has announced the upcoming release of her new historical romance novel, Her Seafaring Scoundrel. Schedules for release on April 28, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews. This is the third book in The Crawfords regency romance series.

The last thing she wants is a husband...

Least of all one determined to win her heart...

Lady Cassandra has no desire to marry. But when Captain Devlin Crawford brings scandal to her doorstep and offers salvation, she cannot say no. Not with her daughter's future at stake. So she decides to accept Devlin's offer, provided he agrees to never being intimate with her. For although Cassandra is drawn to Devlin, she refuses to dishonor the memory of her one true love.

Devlin knows he's made a mess, but now that it's done, marrying Cassandra doesn't seem like the worst idea in the world. Far from it, though it will take serious effort on his part to convince her of this. Especially since she's never stopped mourning the man she was meant to marry over a decade ago. So once they set off on a grand ocean voyage, Devlin embarks on his greatest adventure yet - the wooing of his wife.

About the Author:

Born in Denmark, USA TODAY bestselling author Sophie Barnes spent her youth traveling with her parents to wonderful places all around the world. She's lived in five different countries, on three different continents, and speaks Danish, English, French, Spanish, and Romanian with varying degrees of fluency. But, most impressive of all, she's been married to the same man three times-in three different countries and in three different dresses.

When she's not busy dreaming up her next romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family, swimming, cooking, gardening, watching romantic comedies and, of course, reading.





