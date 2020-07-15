Sheila Kovach Presents Short Story Collection HELLO, EVERYONE HAS A STORY

Author Sheila Kovach has announced the promotion of her book, Hello, Everyone has A Story. These are wonderful stories of life in our modern world with messages of hope, forgiveness and faith.

From the Author: "During daily walks, I have gathered a lot of thoughts about my fellow walkers. Oftentimes I have thought, "What's their story?" as I have passed by them and said hello. The manner in which a person responds to a greeting is quite telling."

Watching a person's mannerisms, eye contact, and general facial expressions tells a passerby a lot. These 40 short stories are a fictional reflection of the day-to-day stories that anyone could be experiencing as they walk the daily walk of life in this modern time in America, in the beautiful park with the oaks. Hello won the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award for 2020 for Short Stories.

Hello, Everyone has A Story is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Sheila Kovach lives in Cora Wyoming, and has stories to tell. With her positive attitude and sense of humor, she drew upon many life experiences to create these stories. She won the NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement Award for Short Stories for this book.

