Sandy Hackett Sets Release Date Of Oct. 8 For New Book About Father Buddy Hackett

Sandy Hackett has finished authoring "My Buddy," a new book of stories about his father, Buddy Hackett. Sandy (Buddy's only son), shares personal and professional memories of his dad, and never-before-heard anecdotes in the upcoming release. The new book will be available on October 8, 2019 at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books and at the comedian's new website which launches today at www.SandyHackett.com.

"My wife, Lisa, encouraged me to document the incredible memories I shared with my father, who was the best comedian that ever lived," said Hackett, the star of the hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," currently in its 10th season. "With my wife's help, I started writing everything down and before we knew it, we had developed a live stage production and now the book!" said Hackett.

"We want to contribute to Buddy Hackett's incredible legacy by sharing some of the stories that many don't know and that generations can enjoy and be inspired by for years to come," Sandy's wife, Lisa Dawn Miller Hackett said. "It always touches me when I see people smile and hear their laughter when Sandy tells one of these stories. It is such a powerful thing that Buddy can continue to bring that kind of joy to people, even now, 16 years after his death."

Hackett's new state-of-the-art website contains previously unreleased content including personal family photos, new performance videos and recently announced tour dates for both, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," and the live stage production of "My Buddy."

Having recently appeared in Atlantic City, Cape Code and Matunuck, Rhode Island at Theatre by the Sea, for its three-peat performance run, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," produced by Hackett and Miller, heads back out on the road with stops at Eisenhower Park Lakeside Theatre at in Long Island, N.Y. on August 24 and at the Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on August 25 for two performances. The show also performs at the Whiting Flint Cultural Center in Mich. on September 20 and has added the Cohoes Music Hall in N.Y., November 9, the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Ill., January 20, the Palace Theatre in Waterbury, Conn., March 6, Tarrytown Music Hall in N.Y. March 7 and Spencer Theatre for the Performing Arts in Alto, N.M. March 14.

The live stage production of "My Buddy" performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill. on November 17. The show stars Hackett with a special guest appearance from Lisa Dawn Miller, also the show's director, and the couple's daughter, Ashleigh Hackett.

Lisa, a producer and singer/songwriter, is developing a new musical, "For Once in My Life," about the life of her own famous father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller. She has produced several recordings and directed numerous music videos. She also heads up her own music publishing company, LDM Publishing; manages her father's vast legacy catalogue and tours throughout the country with Hackett.

Based in Los Angeles the couple have a son, 18-year-old actor/singer, Oliver Richman, a sophomore at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and 13-year-old actor/singer/dancer, Ashleigh Hackett, a middle schooler, also a student of the performing arts.

For the latest news, please visit sandyhackett.com.





