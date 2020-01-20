Romance Author Leslie Georgeson Releases New Novel THE MOCKING MAN

Author Leslie Georgeson has announced the release of her new romantic suspense novel, The Mocking Man. Scheduled for release on February 3, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Deception.

Not a word I would have associated with myself fifteen years ago. Back then I was innocent and carefree, a teenage boy with big dreams.

Then my best friend Rafe was kidnapped, and my world fell apart. I foolishly thought I could save him.

I was wrong.

Now my entire life is a web of deceit. My every breath tainted by lies. I don't like what I've become. But it's essential for my very survival.

My job now is to stay in the shadows and keep Rafe's sister Isabella safe. She can't even know I'm here.

Then danger lurks closer. Somehow, I must protect her while keeping my secret.

But I get so caught up in my own twisted game that I eventually make a terrible mistake.

Now she's a part of the pact. And I can't let her go.

But what kind of life can I give her if I can never be anything more than the mocking man?

About the Author:



Leslie Georgeson writes romance and suspense, sometimes with a dash of sci-fi or paranormal tossed in to make things more interesting. She is the author of the popular military romantic suspense series, THE DREGS, which was nominated for the 2018 TopShelf Indie Book Awards. Her other titles include the UNLIKELY HEROES series, the UNDERNEATH paranormal/sci-fi romance series, the standalone romantic mystery, NO SON OF MINE, and the upcoming romantic suspense duet, THE PACT. Book one, The Mocking Man, is now available for pre-order on Amazon and is scheduled for a February 3, 2020 release.

Leslie lives with her husband and daughter on a quiet country acreage in Idaho. She is currently working on The Honest Liar, the second book in THE PACT, and anticipates an early June 2020 release.

Contact:

Website: https://lesliegeorgeson.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lesliegeorgeson

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authorlesliegeorgeson/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/romantic-suspense-the-mocking-man/





