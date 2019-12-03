Rob Tucker Releases New Paranormal Thriller - A Season Of Sons

Author Rob Tucker is pleased to announce the upcoming release of his new paranormal thriller, A Season of Sons. This is book one in his Black Spiral series. Scheduled for release by Tell-Tale Publishing Group on January 15, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

A Season of Sons is a paranormal thriller of deception, illusion... and murder.

The year is 2012. While investigating the heinous death of a prominent evangelist, FBI agent, Leon Safullo is unable to identify the killer through traditional methods of forensic analysis. Simultaneously, Leon learns of the sudden disappearance of Paul Evans, CEO of a major corporation.

Leon is a pragmatic realist whose career is based on interpreting symptoms of aberrant human behavior. The killer contacts Leon with the purpose of challenging the validity of his investigation. Leon perceives the threatening direct communication as a masquerade using digital technology, but fears for the safety of his family.

With the help of an illusionary alter ego named Pearl, Antonio Guzman claims to be a macabre combination of man and spirit, who has infiltrated society as a normal human being. He uses advanced technology combined with microbiology, drugs, and hypnosis to invade his victims' minds and manipulate their unconscious desires. Guzman is in search of "candidates" to possess and convert those who embody "the perfect light."

Paul Evans is a preferred target for Guzman/Pearl. Once a considerate and responsible husband and father, he has fashioned his life according to how he believes others perceive him, which exposes him to the influence of corporate greed, destroys the life of his business partner, and damages his own family.

Guzman invades and breaks down Paul's resistance to acknowledging that dark powers have created his success, and now they want Paul's only son, Matt, in a Faustian exchange. Matt and his sister, Jenny, possess the resistant strain of "Perfect Light." Struggling to reclaim shreds of his identity incrementally taken and possessed by Guzman, Paul and his son flee into a mountain wilderness.

In the midst of a violent winter storm in the remote Rocky Mountains, father and son fight for survival against the forces of darkness whose sole objective is to possess them and extinguish the light wherever and in whomever it may exist.

The unfolding evidence and trail of mayhem and murder force Leon to confront his disbelief in paranormal activity as something more than the imagination and projections of a psychopathic killer.

Book Details:



A Season of Sons

Black Spiral Series, Book 1

By Rob Tucker

Publisher: Tell-Tale Publishing Group

Release Date: January 15, 2020

ISBN: 978-1944056865

Pages: 398

Genre: Horror, Paranormal Thriller

About the Author:



Rob Tucker is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara and received his graduate degree in communications from the University of California, Los Angeles. Rob worked as a business and management consultant to advertising, corporate communications, and media production companies as well as many others. Now retired, he resides with his wife in Southern California where he devotes much of his time to writing. He is a recipient of the Samuel Goldwyn and Donald Davis Literary Awards. An affinity for family and the astute observation of generational interaction pervade his novels. His works are literary and genre upmarket fiction that address the nature and importance of personal integrity.

Contact:



Website: http://www.rmtauthor.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorR_Tucker



Tell-Tale Publishing is a small press, a traditional publishing company bringing you the best in E-books, print and audio books to feed your body, mind and spirit. Their cutting-edge fiction includes old favorites and edgy speculative fiction for today's eclectic readers. Their stories will grab your attention and take you on a fast, exciting ride that will leave you breathless.

Founded in 2009, in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, their company motto of "excellence in creative entertainment, " informs their artwork, manuscript selection, editing and publishing.





