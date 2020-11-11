Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ricardo Alexanders Releases Alternative History Fantasy Novel BOLLYWOOD INVASION

Brooklyn boy reincarnates as John Lennon in 1958. Can he escape Lennon's tragic fate?

Nov. 11, 2020  

Author Ricardo Alexanders has announced the promotion of his alternative history fantasy novel, Bollywood Invasion.

Brooklyn boy reincarnates as John Lennon in 1958.
Can he escape Lennon's tragic fate?

Modern-day Brooklyn boy John Palmieri is hit by a bus, what a coincidence, and he wakes up as the prince of a royal family in India, 1958! In this distant past, where the Beatles does not exist, he finds love and sex, and eventually conquers the world with the Beatles' songs in his memory. One day in 1980, he runs into a man named Mark Chapman and realizes that fate is pulling him towards something he knows is coming...but cannot easily escape.

Bollywood Invasion is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Ricardo Alexanders is the author of Bollywood Invasion and The Last Resistance: Dragon Tomb. He lives in Massachusetts, enjoys music, and loves to write time-travel stories that blend fantasy, science, and real history.



