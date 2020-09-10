R. Scott Boyer to Release New YA Fantasy TEMPLE OF ETERNITY

TEMPLE OF ETERNITY is scheduled for release on September 24th!

Author R. Scott Boyer has announced the upcoming release of his YA fantasy novel, Temple of Eternity, scheduled for release on September 24, 2020. This is the second book in the Bobby Ether young adult fantasy series. Book one, Bobby Ether and the Jade Academy was released in April 2019.

Deep in the rain forests of Guatemala, an ancient Mayan temple holds a mythical secret. The legendary Fountain of Youth lies within, but not all myths are fairy tales. The temple ruins have been seized by the Core, a sinister cult determined to unlock the mysteries of immortality.

When their captured friends are spotted near the temple, Bobby and his cousin Jinx must journey into the dark heart of the jungle to save them. Harnessing their extraordinary abilities, the boys will undertake an epic quest to fulfill a centuries-old prophecy.

Cut off from their allies, Bobby and Jinx combat supernatural barriers, raging rivers, and deadly beasts. They'll face savage natives, vengeful ghosts, and ruthless mercenaries who can conjure a person's darkest fears.

Past and present will collide, with the power of eternity on the line. Can Bobby fulfill the prophecy and lay the temple's spirits to rest?

Temple of Eternity will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

About the Author:

Scott Boyer grew up in Santa Monica, CA and graduated from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley in 1996. In 2008, he became fascinated with the idea of blending young adult fantasy with new-age/spiritual fiction and spent the next six years crafting his first novel, Bobby Ether and the Academy, which won critical acclaim for blending Eastern spiritual philosophies with a fun, fast-paced adventure style.

