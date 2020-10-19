Priscilla Oliveras to Release Holiday Romance Novella HOLIDAY HOME RUN

The book is scheduled for release on October 27th.

Author Priscilla Oliveras has announced the upcoming release of her holiday romance novella, Holiday Home Run. The book is scheduled to be released by Zebra Books, an imprint of Kensington on October 27, 2020.



Event planner Julia Fernández is in Chicago for an internship that she hopes to turn into a full-time job. She's ready to live on her own, out from under her familia's expectations that she take over their catering business in Puerto Rico and away from their year-round baseball fever thanks to her three ball-playing brothers. Ex-MLB pitcher Ben Thomas knows what it's like to have different dreams than your family intends for you, but since his injury-caused early retirement, he's been struggling to find the sense of belonging baseball once brought him. When he volunteers as the emcee for the well-known holiday fundraiser Julia's organizing to benefit a local youth center, he finally begins to find a sense of purpose working with the kids and alongside her.



She's focused on organizing the best holiday event the youth center has ever seen, not on romance. But Ben...he's got a game plan for them that includes both.



Holiday Home Run was previously released as part of the holiday anthology A SEASON TO CELEBRATE.





About the Author:

Priscilla Oliveras is a USA Today Best-Selling author & 2018 RWA RITA double finalist who writes contemporary romance with a Latinx flavor. Her books have earned Starred Reviews from Publishers Weekly & Booklist, hit the top 5 on Barnes & Noble's Top 100 Book Bestseller list, & notched Amazon #1 Bestseller status. Her latest release, Island Affair, made it onto O, The Oprah Magazine's "28 of the Best Beach Reads of Summer 2020" list. Priscilla earned her MFA in Writing Popular Fiction from Seton Hill University and currently serves as adjunct faculty in the program while also teaching the online class "Romance Writing" for ed2go. She's a self-professed romance genre junkie, who's also a sports fan, beach lover, Zumba aficionado, and hammock nap connoisseur. Follow her at prisoliveras.com and on social media via @prisoliveras and https://www.facebook.com/prisoliveras.



View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You