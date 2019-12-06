Philip Bond Releases New Crime Novel - It's Personal

Author Philip Bond has announced the release of his new crime novel, It's Personal. Released by Austin Macauley in September 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Tenacious and methodical in pursuing a story, Harry's a dismal failure in choosing the 'right' man until trailing the scent of corruption leads her to a life-threatening yet fortuitous encounter.

It's Personal is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:



It's Personal

By Philip Bond

Publisher: Austin Macauley

Published: August 2019

ISBN: 978-1528912921 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1528912938 (hc)

ASIN: B07X264H1P

Pages: 298

Genre: Crime Fiction

About the Author:



Not yet the septuagenarian but he is a father, Philip Bond was a husband and always the lover of words. He's not here for awards but only to take his reader into another place of his creation. Journey with him now and, should you wish, those that follow.

Contact:



Publisher's Website: https://www.austinmacauley.com/book/its-personal

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/crime-fiction-its-personal/





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You