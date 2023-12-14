Peter Von Perle Releases New Special Edition Of His Historical Thriller BLOOD FOR PEARLS

Blood for Pearls: The First American Genocide by Peter Von Perle takes readers on a gripping journey through a forgotten era, where pearls are not just jewels but symbols of survival, resilience, and the enduring human spirit.

In 1498, Christopher Columbus stumbled upon the Pearl Coast, a realm teeming with unimaginable riches. Yet, beneath the glistening pearls lay a dark history that forever altered human lives. The special edition of "Blood for Pearls" delves deeper into this captivating tale, with added features that make it a collectible for history enthusiasts and literary connoisseurs alike.

What Makes the Special Edition Unique?

Enhanced Editing: Both the ebook and hardcover versions have undergone meticulous editing, ensuring an even more immersive reading experience.

Hyperlinks and Full-Color Pictures: The ebook edition includes hyperlinks for easy navigation and access to full-color pictures, enhancing the visual experience.

Appendices: Both versions feature four appendices showcasing pictures and dimensions of 500-year-old saltwater pearls, drillings, and petroglyphs, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the historical context.

Collectible Value: Promoting both versions as collectibles, this special edition brings history to life in a tangible and visually stunning way.

Peter Von Perle, an American researcher and writer, has dedicated over a decade to uncovering the secrets of the sixteenth-century pearl trade. His tireless efforts have resulted in a pulse-pounding historical thriller that transports readers to a world where beauty and brutality converge in the name of wealth.

Blood for Pearls sheds light on the untold history of the Pearl Coast, a chapter that has long been hidden. It is a mesmerizing saga of adventure, deceit, and the relentless pursuit of freedom and wealth.

About the Author:

Peter Von Perle was born in Venezuela, where his fascination with the history of early American natural saltwater pearl fisheries began. After years of extensive research and collaboration with experts in various fields, he brings us the sinister truth of Columbus's third voyage in Blood for Pearls.

Join us in unearthing this untold history of the Pearl Coast. Get your copy of this special edition of Blood for Pearls: The First American Genocide today! The ebook special edition is on sale for $2.99 for a limited time only. Normal price is $9.99.

Ebook: https://www.amazon.com/Blood-Pearls-First-American-Genocide-ebook/dp/B0CPR47HZ2

Hardcover: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CPR6YCZZ